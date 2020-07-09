The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West Is Allegedly Having a Yearly Meltdown!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 9, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Trump threatens to cut off funds if schools don’t reopen in fall

Vice President Pence says the CDC will issue new guidelines on school openings after President Trump threatened to cut off funds if schools don’t reopen in the fall. Read More

Kanye West Talks About His Presidential Campaign, No Longer Supporting Trump, Recovering From COVID-19 & More

Recently Kanye West announced once again that he would be running for president. However, now that the 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, he reintroduced his bid on Twitter, and now he is speaking more about his campaign, his decision to no longer support Donald Trump, recovering from COVID-19 and much more in a new interview with Forbes. Read More

KANYE WEST IN MIDST OF SERIOUS BIPOLAR EPISODE… Family Very Concerned

Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, allegedly sources told TMZ, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year … and Kanye’s in the midst of one now. Read More

KANYE WEST Planned Parenthood Remarks …GET BLISTERING RESPONSE FROM ORG

Kanye West likened Planned Parenthood to a Satanic baby-killing cult put in place by racist forces, but the org is calling BS … saying the real threat is talk like his. Read More

Cedar Point warns that guests not complying with mask requirement will be asked to leave the park

As Cedar Point opens for its shortened 2020 season, the park is requiring all guests ages 2 and older to wear a mask – even on rides. Read More

Heat Advisory in effect for most of Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will take effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for the following counties in Northeast Ohio: Read More

Naya Rivera Missing and Presumed Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found on Boat Alone (former fiancée of Big Sean)

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday afternoon. Read More

24-Year-Old Who Collected Garbage to Pay for College Gets Admitted to Harvard Law School

Rehan Staton, a college student from Maryland, got into one of the most prestigious law schools in the country after collecting trash to make ends meet. Read More

Trump Rally in Tulsa ‘Likely’ the Reason for Surge of COVID-19 Cases Citywide

President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month is more than likely the reason for to the city’s recent rise in coronavirus cases, the Tulsa City-County Health Department Director said on Wednesday. Read More

Driver Who Killed Protester in Seattle Charged with Vehicular Homicide

The driver who drove into protesters on a Seattle freeway, killing one and critically injuring another, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Read More

Scientists Warn Survivors of COVID-19 May Suffer Serious Brain Damage

According to a study coming out of London, there’s a potential for survivors of the disease to experience “coronavirus-related brain damage.” Read More

CAREN Act Introduced in San Francisco to Outlaw Racially Motivated 911 Calls

Shamann Walton, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, has introduced the CAREN Act (lol) which is aimed at ensuring punishment for anyone who calls the authorities with “racist intentions.” Read More

MISSOURI ASSAULT ATTACKER TURNS HIMSELF IN …Dancer Recovering with People’s Generosity

Cedric Charles Moore Jr., turned himself in Wednesday to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Missouri. He was already charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act. His bond’s been set at $50k cash only. Read More

CHURCH MEMBERS THREATEN TO CALL COPS ON BLACK WOMAN …For Sitting on Church Lawn

A group of Christian church members went to extreme lengths to remove a black woman peacefully sitting on “their” grass … and it all played out on video. Read More

J.K. Rowling Signs Open Letter Condemning Cancel Culture

The author of the beloved Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, joined 150 writers, academics and activists in a call for action to end cancel culture. Read More

Attorney For Thomas Lane Seeks Dismissal Of Charges In George Floyd’s Death

The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday, citing a “lack of probable cause” for charges. Lane is one of the four former officers that have been charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Read More

20-Year-Old Black Man and Anti-Pedophile Activist Found Hanging From Tree; Authorities Believe No Foul Play Involved

A 20-year-old black male who was known as an anti-pedophile activist was found hanging from a tree an hour from his home. Read More

Chicago Man Sentenced To 15 Years After Firing Gun into Murder Victim’s Grave During Burial Service

Elston Stevenson, 57, of Chicago, pulled out a gun and began firing it into the grave of Murad Talib during the man’s funeral. The incident took place in November 2017, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Joins Cameo App; Becomes Second ‘Most Expensive Celeb’ On The Site Behind Caitlyn Jenner

As the world begins to shut back down due to COVID-19, people are becoming creative with how they make money while out of work. Read More

Bubonic Plague Case In China’s Inner Mongolia Confirmed By Chinese Authorities

A case of bubonic plague has been confirmed inside the North Chinese region of Inner Mongolia. Read More

Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of Amy Cooper ‘She’s Already Paid A Steep Price’

Christian Cooper will not be part of the prosecution of the white woman who harassed him in Central Park. As previously reported Amy Cooper, the woman who harassed the birdwatcher in Central Park is now facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor. Read More

