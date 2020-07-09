The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West Is Allegedly Having a Yearly Meltdown!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 9, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Trump threatens to cut off funds if schools don’t reopen in fall
Vice President Pence says the CDC will issue new guidelines on school openings after President Trump threatened to cut off funds if schools don’t reopen in the fall. Read More
Kanye West Talks About His Presidential Campaign, No Longer Supporting Trump, Recovering From COVID-19 & More
Recently Kanye West announced once again that he would be running for president. However, now that the 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, he reintroduced his bid on Twitter, and now he is speaking more about his campaign, his decision to no longer support Donald Trump, recovering from COVID-19 and much more in a new interview with Forbes. Read More
KANYE WEST IN MIDST OF SERIOUS BIPOLAR EPISODE… Family Very Concerned
Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, allegedly sources told TMZ, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year … and Kanye’s in the midst of one now. Read More
KANYE WEST Planned Parenthood Remarks …GET BLISTERING RESPONSE FROM ORG
Kanye West likened Planned Parenthood to a Satanic baby-killing cult put in place by racist forces, but the org is calling BS … saying the real threat is talk like his. Read More
Cedar Point warns that guests not complying with mask requirement will be asked to leave the park
As Cedar Point opens for its shortened 2020 season, the park is requiring all guests ages 2 and older to wear a mask – even on rides. Read More
Heat Advisory in effect for most of Northeast Ohio
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will take effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for the following counties in Northeast Ohio: Read More
- Ashland
- Cuyahoga
- Erie
- Lorain
- Holmes
- Huron
- Mahoning
- Medina
- Portage
- Richland
- Stark
- Summit
- Wayne
Naya Rivera Missing and Presumed Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found on Boat Alone (former fiancée of Big Sean)
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday afternoon. Read More
24-Year-Old Who Collected Garbage to Pay for College Gets Admitted to Harvard Law School
Rehan Staton, a college student from Maryland, got into one of the most prestigious law schools in the country after collecting trash to make ends meet. Read More
Trump Rally in Tulsa ‘Likely’ the Reason for Surge of COVID-19 Cases Citywide
President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month is more than likely the reason for to the city’s recent rise in coronavirus cases, the Tulsa City-County Health Department Director said on Wednesday. Read More
Driver Who Killed Protester in Seattle Charged with Vehicular Homicide
The driver who drove into protesters on a Seattle freeway, killing one and critically injuring another, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Read More
Scientists Warn Survivors of COVID-19 May Suffer Serious Brain Damage
According to a study coming out of London, there’s a potential for survivors of the disease to experience “coronavirus-related brain damage.” Read More
CAREN Act Introduced in San Francisco to Outlaw Racially Motivated 911 Calls
Shamann Walton, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, has introduced the CAREN Act (lol) which is aimed at ensuring punishment for anyone who calls the authorities with “racist intentions.” Read More
MISSOURI ASSAULT ATTACKER TURNS HIMSELF IN …Dancer Recovering with People’s Generosity
Cedric Charles Moore Jr., turned himself in Wednesday to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Missouri. He was already charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act. His bond’s been set at $50k cash only. Read More
View this post on Instagram
🚨 #SpeakOnIt A black man jumps out of his car an sucker punches a 12 year old white boy. Is it a hate crime? #samsylkshowwithbijoustar ……………. The victim's mom, Stephanie Hagler, tells TMZ … she hopes once Moore's arrested, nobody posts his bail. In a perfect world, Moore wouldn't get bail. That being said, she says, "I appreciate the police department for taking the case so seriously, and I know my son appreciates it too. I don't think I will feel any relief until he is arrested. As of now it's just words on paper there hasn't been any real consequence." The man who shot the video, Michael Curry, tells us Moore MUST be arrested because "anyone who's willing to hit a kid like that, there's no telling what they're going to do next." The scumbag who sucker punched a 12-year-old boy dancing on a sidewalk has been charged with 2 felonies, but cops are still searching for him. Cedric Charles Moore Jr. has been charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act … according to cops in Cape Girardeau, MO. Cops say they were able to ID Moore after seeing video footage of the unprovoked attack that went down Friday a little after 11:30 PM. Cape Girardeau PD says officers have been to Moore's home and various other locations he is known to frequent, but they're getting no cooperation from his friends and family. When they do find him, Moore's bail's already set at $50k cash only. Cops also released Moore's mug shot from a 2017 booking in hopes the public can help locate his whereabouts. And, then there's this … the CGPD says the public's "understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime" but they say "this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim."~#Repost @thetruthrevealed99
CHURCH MEMBERS THREATEN TO CALL COPS ON BLACK WOMAN …For Sitting on Church Lawn
A group of Christian church members went to extreme lengths to remove a black woman peacefully sitting on “their” grass … and it all played out on video. Read More
J.K. Rowling Signs Open Letter Condemning Cancel Culture
The author of the beloved Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, joined 150 writers, academics and activists in a call for action to end cancel culture. Read More
Attorney For Thomas Lane Seeks Dismissal Of Charges In George Floyd’s Death
The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday, citing a “lack of probable cause” for charges. Lane is one of the four former officers that have been charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Read More
20-Year-Old Black Man and Anti-Pedophile Activist Found Hanging From Tree; Authorities Believe No Foul Play Involved
A 20-year-old black male who was known as an anti-pedophile activist was found hanging from a tree an hour from his home. Read More
Chicago Man Sentenced To 15 Years After Firing Gun into Murder Victim’s Grave During Burial Service
Elston Stevenson, 57, of Chicago, pulled out a gun and began firing it into the grave of Murad Talib during the man’s funeral. The incident took place in November 2017, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Read More
Floyd Mayweather Joins Cameo App; Becomes Second ‘Most Expensive Celeb’ On The Site Behind Caitlyn Jenner
As the world begins to shut back down due to COVID-19, people are becoming creative with how they make money while out of work. Read More
Bubonic Plague Case In China’s Inner Mongolia Confirmed By Chinese Authorities
A case of bubonic plague has been confirmed inside the North Chinese region of Inner Mongolia. Read More
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of Amy Cooper ‘She’s Already Paid A Steep Price’
Christian Cooper will not be part of the prosecution of the white woman who harassed him in Central Park. As previously reported Amy Cooper, the woman who harassed the birdwatcher in Central Park is now facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor. Read More
