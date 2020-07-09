CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Local News: A Heat Advisory Is In Full Effect

Romantic couple on the shore

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

This is the day when you can sing ♫ Hot in, so hot in herre !!  ♫ or say things like it’s hotter than fish grease out here !!  But what ever your favorite temperature analogy is today is the day to use it as well as, make sure our elderly stay inside and for those who have to be out stay hydrated as it is being reported that the heat index is going to climb over the 100 degrees mark.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will take effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for the following counties in Northeast Ohio:  Read More

  • Ashland
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Lorain
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Mahoning
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Wayne
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

Cleveland , cleveland ohio , Cuyahoga County , Heat Advisory , Northeast Ohio , Summit County

Videos
Latest
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Trump Has A Temper Tantrum Now Threatening Schools…
 3 hours ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Performs On His "Touch The Sky" Tour
So Who Is Kanye West’s Vice President Pick…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"
Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!?…
 21 hours ago
07.08.20
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
Rock Hall Pulls The Plug on Live Induction…
 21 hours ago
07.08.20
Exclusives
Close