CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished. According to police, Wendy’s decided to have the location demolished, not the city. The site was not only the scene for the horrific shooting of Rayshard Brooks, but it also became a location for protestors and was burned to the ground be arsonist. The officer in the shooting faces 11 charges including felony murder.

8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner was also fatally shot near location of Rayshard Brooks’ death.

Check out the video below.

RELATED:  8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Click here to read more.

RELATED: Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police…
 16 hours ago
07.14.20
15 items
Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya…
 22 hours ago
07.13.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Body Found at Lake Piru in California is…
 23 hours ago
07.13.20
Exclusives
Close