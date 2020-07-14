CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

SPORTS: Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Reportedly Close to Signing Five-Year Extension

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The Cleveland Browns are doubling down on their commitment to defensive end Myles Garrett.

He is reportedly advancing towards signing a five-year contract extension at the price of $125 million.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018. He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.

The Browns made their decision to pick up Garrett on that five-year extension back in April.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension
5 photos
Browns , cleveland browns , football , sports

Videos
Latest
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police…
 16 hours ago
07.14.20
15 items
Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya…
 22 hours ago
07.13.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Body Found at Lake Piru in California is…
 23 hours ago
07.13.20
Exclusives
Close