SPORTS: Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Reportedly Close to Signing Five-Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns are doubling down on their commitment to defensive end Myles Garrett.
He is reportedly advancing towards signing a five-year contract extension at the price of $125 million.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018. He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.
The Browns made their decision to pick up Garrett on that five-year extension back in April.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images