SPORTS: Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Reportedly Close to Signing Five-Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns are doubling down on their commitment to defensive end Myles Garrett.

He is reportedly advancing towards signing a five-year contract extension at the price of $125 million.

The #Browns and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a 5-year extension worth $125M, sources say. Another massive deal, this time for $25M in new money per year. Their top priority of this offseason and they are in the final stages. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018. He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.

The Browns made their decision to pick up Garrett on that five-year extension back in April.

