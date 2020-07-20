CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Summit County Fair Will Go On As Planned Despite Coronavirus

ELECTION 2020 CORY BOOKER

Source: Caroline Brehman / Getty

Despite a lot of events being postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one local event is still going on as planned.

The Summit County Fair is scheduled to take place starting on July 29 and lasting until Aug. 2.

There will be the usual elements such as rides, games, food, and events that play to the crowds.

However, some adjustments will have to made in the days of the pandemic for who want to attend and stay safe and well.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

To help encourage social distancing practices and protect guests, there will be protocols in place such as mask-wearing and the presence of handwashing and sanitation stations through the fairgrounds.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The sheriff’s office posted a message from the fair board director and the Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coordinator Angela Hawsman.

To gain entry to the Summit County Fair, click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland 

First Picture Courtesy of Bradley Olson / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Caroline Brehman and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 2 hours ago
07.20.20
Kanye West& Kid Cudi Coachella
Kanye West’s First Campaign Speech Was Personal, Tea…
 7 hours ago
07.20.20
BET AWARDS '14 - Show
Interesting: August Alsina Drops New Music ‘Entanglements’ [Listen…
 7 hours ago
07.20.20
Tamar Braxton Lolo Jones Celebrity Big Brother
Did Tamar Braxton Leave a Suicide Note !?
 7 hours ago
07.20.20
Exclusives
Close