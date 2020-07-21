The Bijou Star Files: Keyshia Cole Singing “Shoulda Let You Go” 5.0 !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

It’s A Wrap?! Keyshia Cole And Her Baby Daddy Niko Khale Seemingly Breakup

Wow that was quick, Keyshia Cole and the father of her recently born baby boy, Niko Khale, have seemingly separated according to clues from their personal social media pages. Although neither the singer nor her younger lover has officially announced the split, they’ve seemed to erase all evidence of each other on Instagram and have unfollowed each other’s accounts. Read More

Kanye West Posts Series Of Tweets Calling Out Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And Discussing His Mental Health

Following a very disturbing and disastrous campaign rally just a few days ago, Kanye West is once again the hot topic of conversation—but this time it’s due to his tweets. Read More

MADAME TUSSAUDS WAX MUSEUM CREATES KANYE’S PRESIDENTIAL BUST… Just in Case, Ya Know

Kanye West has the proverbial snowball’s chance in hell to win the 2020 Presidential election — but still, it never hurts to be prepared … which is why Madame Tussauds already has a presidential bust of the guy. Read More

As more schools release detailed reopening plans for fall, similar challenges arise

If a student or staff member tests positive for covid-19, the school may never know, or be able to inform others, because of privacy laws Read More

Yara Shahidi Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios To Develop Scripted & Unscripted Projects Through Her Production Company

Yara Shahidi is already quite comfortable in front of the camera—but now she’s also making major moves behind the scenes as well. It was just announced that Yara has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios to develop content through her production company. Read More

Two Women Arrested For Defacing Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

On Saturday, two women were arrested for defacing the Black Lives matter mural in front of Trump Tower. Read More

Andrew Gillum Returns With A Personal Update!

It has been some time since we have heard from former Florida Governor hopeful Andrew Gillum, but on Monday, he returned to social media to give his supporters a personal update. Read More

Elise Neal Reveals That Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Unhappiness Led Her To Leave The Sitcom ‘All Of Us’

There has been a lot of talk about the marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, after Jada confirmed that she was once involved in an entanglement with August Alsina. Read More

Tamar Braxton Reportedly Responsive & Transferred To New Facility

Tamar Braxton is responsive and has been moved to a new facility. “Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” Read More

Actress Drew Sidora and YouTube Star Latoya Ali Join ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast for Season 13, Execs Want Show to ‘Trend Younger’

There are two new potential peaches onboard for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 13. Read More

ANTHONY FAUCI NATS TAP DR. FOR OPENING DAY 1ST PITCH… ‘A True Champion’

The Nats are now relying on Dr. Anthony Fauci to pump in a fastball on Opening Day — the team says it’s tapped the COVID-19 expert to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday! Read More

‘SISTAS’ STAR KJ SMITH Back at Tyler Perry Studios… CAMP QUARANTINE IS GREAT!!!

KJ Smith‘s enjoying her time in quarantine, because thanks to Tyler Perry … she’s able to work, make new friends without worrying about her health … and the food’s good too! Read More

ANTONIO BROWN RETIRING FROM NFL AGAIN ‘Risk Greater Than Reward’

Antonio Brown just announced his playing days are over — again — with the free-agent wide receiver saying, “at this point the risk is greater than the reward.” Read More

Cleveland Clinic again delivers baby from donor’s transplanted womb

The hospital became the first in North America to complete the procedure last year. Read More

Fox News Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Misconduct By Well-Known Employees, Including Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson

Fox News has been hit with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by its top executives and employees. Read More

Dwight Howard Won’t Wear A Mask And Says He Doesn’t Believe In Vaccinations: “No, I Don’t”

Dwight Howard says he isn’t wearing a mask and he doesn’t believe in getting vaccinated. Read More

Donald Trump Plans To Send Unidentified Federal Agents To “Democrat” Cities: “We’re Sending In Law Enforcement”

Donald Trump says that he plans to send unmarked federal agents to more cities, specifically “Democrat” cities. Read More

COVID-19 Has Caused A Nationwide Coin Shortage

Among other things, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a nationwide coin shortage, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says. Read More

Porsha Williams Must Quarantine For 14 Days Following Breonna Taylor Protest, Before Filming With RHOA Cast

Porsha Williams is allegedly not allowed to film with the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast, and must quarantine for 14 days before returning to set. Read More

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz’s ‘Verzuz’ Partners W/ Apple Music, Offers Free On-Demand Streaming

Super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have just progressed their live-streaming battle series Verzuz forward by partnering with Apple Music. Read More

Russell Wilson Calls Out NFL: My Wife Is Pregnant & There’s No Clear Plan On Player Health & Family Safety

Russell Wilson is concerned about his family’s health, in light of returning to NFL’s upcoming training camp. The 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks player tweeted on July 19th Read More

