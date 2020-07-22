CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Issues A Statewide Mask Mandate Starting on July 23

Smiling Behind A Mask

Source: Michael Melchiorre / Getty

For a while now, most of Ohio has been under a mask mandate thanks in part to each of the counties who had enforced that rule to have everyone wear any type of face covering.

Now come 6 p.m. on July 23, the entire state will have to wear those covering to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has revealed that there will be an official “statewide mask mandate” going into effect by the end of this week.

The rules will be the same as the counties that have been on Level 3 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that the Department of Public Health launched recently.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All Ohioans are now required to wear a face mask or covering in indoor public spaces and outdoors when unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. There are exceptions for children under 10, those with medical conditions that would preclude the wearing of a mask, and in other situations where wearing a mask would be unfeasible.

For information regarding the facial covering addendum and public health order for the counties that have been on Level 3 and close to Level 4, click here and here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Melchiorre and Getty Images

