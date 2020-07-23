CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boston Red Sox Reveals Black Lives Matter Banner and Some Fans Were Not Happy With That

Toronto Blue Jays Vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

One of baseball’s most enduring teams has taken a bold step in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Boston Red Sox had unveiled a BLM banner on Fenway Park’s exterior on July 23.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Needless to say, it did not go over too well with some of the team’s most die hard fans, especially those who do not support the BLM movment.

Here are some of the responses below:

From Complex:

Many Bostonians and others took this opportunity to point out the fact that racism is still very much alive in the city, and that people’s reactions to the team’s decision is proof of that.

This is not the first time the Red Sox address racial injustice:

Back in June, the Red Sox released a statement addressing the racism that is prevalent in the city of and how their fans have been culprits of perpetuating it at times as well.

That tweet and statement went just as well as the new banner.

Do you think more baseball teams, including the Cleveland Indians, should do the same thing?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Kathryn Riley and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Third though Thirteenth Picture and First through Tenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Yasiel Puig Involved In Massive Brawl Minutes After Being Traded To The Cleveland Indians [VIDEO]
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
3 photos

 

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox Reveals Black Lives Matter Banner…
 57 seconds ago
07.23.20
Washington Football Team
NFL’s Washington Redskins Changing Its Name to the…
 49 mins ago
07.23.20
DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019
The Battle of The Dawgs Was Lit !!…
 6 hours ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 7 hours ago
07.23.20
Exclusives
Close