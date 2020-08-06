CLOSE
Columbus Man Shot For “Messing Up Haircut”

Columbus Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot over a haircut.

On Wednesday, August 6th police were called to an area hospital after a victim walked in with a gunshot wound.  According to the police, the 44th-year-old man claimed he was shot for messing up another man’s haircut.  The victim was shot in the foot and chose not to press charges.

This shooting comes after a spree of shoots in the Columbus metro area.   Columbus Police are asking if anyone has any information to call 614-645-4141

Columbus Man Shot For “Messing Up Haircut”  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Exclusives
