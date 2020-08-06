LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Plans to Open Up Their Locations to Its Patrons Again

Local library fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Cleveland Public Library is finally going to once again reopen on Aug. 24.

All of its branches had to close down back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that is reopening, there will some changes when entering.

Any visitor that enters the library must be wearing a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are asked to only stay inside the library for one hour.

CPL is planning to look at how many visitors they are allowing inside their buildings before reaching “capacity.”

Those who are interesting in using computers at the branches will have to register for a time-slot before they come in.

Hours will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.

