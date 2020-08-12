SPORTS: Adam Plutko Has Some Strong Words for Indians Teammates Who Violated COVID-19 Protocols

To say that 2020 has been a rough year for the Cleveland Indians is an understatement.

After finally getting their season underway after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its start by several months, the results have been up-and-down on the field.

However, things have now gotten worse off the field to where two of the team’s players are not with the Indians right now as they violated protocols that players were supposed to follow and stick by.

After losing to the Chicago Cubs, 7-1, during an Aug. 11 game, one player made his feelings known to the press.

Right-hander Adam Plutko, who started in place of Mike Clevinger after it was revealed that Clevinger violated team protocols leaving the hotel in Chicago, made his feelings known following Tuesday’s loss. In a post-game Zoom call with the media Plutko said, “They hurt us bad. They lied to us. They sat here in front of you guys and publicly said things they didn’t follow through on.”

Plutko added that “those grown-ass men can sit here and tell you guys what happened and tell you guys what they’re gonna do to fix it. I don’t need to do that for them.”

It’s pretty clear he is not happy with some of his fellow teammates at all.

Clevinger, who is usually one of the Indians’ best pitchers, and right-hander Zach Plesac are both on the restricted list, and are each being quarantined. They will also have to perform coronavirus testing.

Plesac got in trouble for disregarding team rules by hanging out with his buddies in Chicago. He ended up going back from the Windy City to The Land away from the rest of the team in a separate vehicle.

It was later disclosed that Clevinger was with Plesac outside of the hotel they were each supposed to be in had they both followed the team mandate.

Clevinger still ended up traveling back with the rest of the team, because he never revealed his actions to officials until it was discovered what happened afterwards.

