The Bijou Star Files: Rochelle James Husband Has A Side Boo?

LeToya Luckett’s Husband Reportedly Cheated on Her, Side Chick Threatens to Release Videos

Greenleaf star, LeToya Luckett’s husband, Tommicus Walker, has been accused of cheating on her with another woman — all while she’s due to give birth to their second child. The woman says that she’s more than willing to share the videos in public and claims that she’s not the only woman Tommicus was creeping around with. Read More

AMC to start reopening theaters next week

AMC Theaters says it will open more than 100 theaters Aug. 20 and most by Sept. 3. ‘Tenet’ and ‘The New Mutants’ are among the new films on the way. Read More

New proposal would stop Ohio cities from collecting commuter taxes

As more people work from home, there are questions as to whether workers should be required to pay commuter taxes. Read More

Biden and Harris appear together for first time as running mates

Biden and Harris spoke Wednesday at a high school in his Delaware hometown, discussing their shared vision for how to defeat President Trump. Read More

Postpone routine dental cleanings, check-ups to prevent COVID-19, WHO urges

The American Dental Association said it ‘respectfully yet strongly disagrees’ with the WHO’s recommendation to postpone routine dental cleanings and check-ups. Read More

Face masks with valves, vents banned from most US airlines

Airlines are requiring face masks, but those with valves and vents can defeat the purpose of stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Read More

Scientists say newly developed nasal spray can help fight COVID-19

Used once a day, UCSF scientists say AeroNabs could provide powerful, reliable protection against coronavirus until a vaccine becomes available. Read More

$26 million raised in 1st 24 hours of Biden-Harris ticket

The Joe Biden campaign said it more than doubled its previous one-day fundraising record after announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Read More

LeBron James sends message of support to Kamala Harris after being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate

“Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB” Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR FAMILY HOPEFUL AFTER MEETING KENTUCKY AG… He’s Taking It Seriously

Breonna Taylor’s family had a momentous meeting this week with Kentucky’s Attorney General, and for the first time since her death, Breonna’s family is hopeful justice will be served. Read More

CORONAVIRUS PEOPLE WHO REJECT VACCINE COULD BE BARRED FROM WORK, SCHOOL

If and when a coronavirus vaccine is rolled out, there will be people who refuse to take it for various reasons, but a Stanford Law School professor says such refusal will have consequences. Read More

KELLY ALLEGED ASSOCIATES CHARGED …Harassing, Intimidating Witnesses

This could be a bad look for R. Kelly — 3 of his alleged acquaintances have been charged with harassing witnesses in his criminal case … but the singer claims he had no involvement. Read More

JERRY JONES RECONSIDERING STANCE ON ANTHEM KNEELING… ‘I Am Listening’

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys might be backing off his “toe the line” national anthem kneeling policy … with the Dallas owner telling media members Wednesday he’s considering a new rule. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS & EX-HUBBY UNLOAD NEW JERSEY MANSION …At a Reduced Price!!!

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have tied up another loose end following their divorce … but didn’t make the dough they’d hoped to on the deal. Read More

ORANGE COUNTY DECLARES KOBE BRYANT DAY ON ‘8/24’… ‘Inspired So Many’

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to honor the late Lakers legend — and the measure passed with flying colors. Read More

NBA SPELLS OUT RULES FOR BRINGING GUESTS INTO BUBBLE… No Tinder Randoms!

The NBA will allow players to FINALLY bring guests into the Bubble environment in Orlando … but not EVERYONE will be allowed in. Read More

Male Publicist Alleges Michael B. Jordan Made A Move On Him

Amir Yass, who has worked with many celebrities such as J. Lo and The Kardashians as a TV publicist is alleging that Michael B. Jordan made a move on him. Read More

Nick Cannon’s Model Bae Jessica White Says She’s Single Now, Wishes Him The Best As He Prepares For Fourth Child

We’re starting to see a pattern here. Model Jessica White made her relationship with Nick Cannon very public and now she’s also the one to publicly announce their split. Read More

Young Black Female Entrepreneur To Open Luxury Durag Store On Los Angeles’ Famous Melrose Ave

Atira Lyons is a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Southern California who has been working hard to open the first ever durag store on the famous Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Read More

Thanksgiving Candy Corn Just Dropped To Get You Ready For The Holidays

If you ever wanted your entire Thanksgiving dinner turned into little pieces of candy corn, then you got your wish, as the new treats are now available in stores. Read More

Keyshia Cole officially Settles Divorce From Daniel Gibson

Keyshia Cole is officially back on the market. Read More

Lauryn Hill’s Ex, Rohan Marley, Apologizes After Daughter Selah Blames Parents for Childhood Trauma [Video]

Lauryn Hill’s ex, Rohan Marley, is speaking out after their daughter Selah accused their parenting of causing her childhood trauma. Read More

Yaya Mayweather Sounds Off On The Birkin Bag Trend: “This Is Getting Out Of Hand”

In a post on her Instagram story, Yaya makes it clear that some folks might be capping because Birkins are not that easy to get your hands on. And although her million dollar daddy has plenty of them, she says he flies overseas for his! Read More

