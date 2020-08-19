CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: More Cinemark Theaters Opening Back Up in Ohio

Cinemark is slowly starting back up its movie theaters in Northeast Ohio.  The chain is one of many that is reopening its doors for moviegoers with added safety and health guidelines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The locations in Valley View and North Canton (Tinseltown) have already started back up, and now more of its cities locally are going to follow suit.

New and older movies are being shown at the existing spots, with the same slated for the other places.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Check out reopening dates and locations below:

Aug. 21

-Cuyahoga Falls – Cinemark Stoneridge Plaza Movies 16

-North Canton – Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton

-Strongsville – Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall

Aug. 28

-Alliance – Cinemark Carnation Cinema 5

-Macedonia – Cinemark at Macedonia

-Sandusky – Cinemark Stadium

All of the spots are going to show “comeback classic” movies with prices ranging from $3 to $5.

There is even a way to rent out a screen for just family and friends for at least $99.  For more information, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of David Kozlowski and Getty Images

