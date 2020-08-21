The Bijou Star Files: CLE Radio Host Fired For Using ‘Colored’ To Describe Kamala Harris

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WTAM 1100 fires broadcaster for using the term ‘colored’ to describe Sen. Kamala Harris

On Wednesday night during WTAM 1100’s Indians broadcast, anchor Kyle Cornell used the word ‘colored’ to describe Harris in a news promo. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her, Explains What Happened That Night: ‘Ask That N*gga Why He’s Not Sayin’ Nothing’ [Video]

According to Megan, Tory and his camp are spreading rumors on the internet to help protect him — so Megan’s telling the truth. “Yes, this n*gga Tory shot me.” Read More

Should police officers be required to earn college degrees?

Some say the policing profession should require college degrees – just as we do with other professions like teachers, doctors and lawyers. Read More

Requests for vote-by-mail applications way up in Cuyahoga County, elsewhere

In Cuyahoga County, 52,000 people have asked for mail-in ballots, a massive jump from just 196 requests at this time four years ago, board of elections stats show. Read More

Cuyahoga County moves off of state’s COVID-19 red level; Lorain, Trumbull now at level 3

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that Cuyahoga County has moved out of the state’s Level 3 (red) on the Public Health Advisory System. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers land 5th pick in 2020 NBA Draft

After being delayed three months, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery took place Thursday night. During the event, the Cavaliers obtained the fifth pick in the draft. Read More

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLISENTENCING DAY IN ADMISSIONS SCANDAL… Judge Holds Their Fates

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are about to learn their fate in their college admissions case, and there are some interesting twists and turns. Read More

REDS ANNOUNCER THOM BRENNAMANDROPPED FROM ‘NFL ON FOX’… Over Homophobic Slur

FOX Sports issued a statement saying Brennaman has been scrapped from the “NFL on FOX” schedule for the 2020 season in the wake of his homophobic comments during an MLB broadcast. Read More

Airbnb Issues Global Ban on House Parties and Events

Airbnb is shutting down house parties and events in properties listed on its platform to comply with social distancing requirements for large gatherings. Read More

Mom of 2 Given Insensitive ‘Guess Who’s Moving?’ Eviction Notice with Smiling Emoji

Sonja Lee, a mom of two boys, had an emotional response after receiving an eviction notice — with an emoji — amid her struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Blac Chyna Hits Back at Criticism for Charging $1,000 for FaceTime Calls: ‘I’m a Hustle Queen, I Don’t Care’

Blac Chyna is used to selling herself, but now the former stripper has taken her talents digitally and is selling herself online. Read More

Donald Trump Wants The Supreme Court To Allow Him To Block Critics On Twitter

Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics on Twitter. Read More

Pharrell & Jay Z Release New Track “Entrepreneur”

Pharrell and Jay-Z are back with another collaboration. The two hit makers released “Entrepreneur” Read More

Jam Master Jay – The 2 Men Charged In His Death Were Allegedly Friends W/ Him, 1 Suspect Slept On His Couch Days Before Shooting

Two male suspects in the 2002 murder of iconic hip hop figure, Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, of Run DMC, have reportedly plead not guilty to charges brought against them. At his arraignment this week, 56-year-old Ronald Washington, who is currently serving time in prison for robbery, entered his plea through his attorney. Read More

Omarion Sues Zeus Network For At Least $200K For Breach Of Contract & Fraud

Singer Omarion‘s company Omarion Worldwide is allegedly suing the Zeus network and the founder Lemuel Plummer. The lawsuit alleges “breach of contract, fraud, and various other claims. “ Read More

