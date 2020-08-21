CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas Open Back Up

Cinemark Movie Theaters Reopen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Cleveland Cinemas have announced the reopening of Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls and Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights after both places were shut down physically for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Everybody understood certainly at the time. And, you know, movie fans are disappointed, but what are you going to do whenever there’s a national crisis? Everybody has to step up and do their part,” said David Huffman, director of marketing for Cleveland Cinemas.

Chagrin opened back up on Aug. 20 with the 1989 classic ‘Major League,’ which featured a fictional version of the Cleveland Indians, and is now playing new releases.

Cedar Lee opened back up on Aug. 21 with its set of new releases as well.

Changes at both theaters include having masks on at all times except when eating and drinking, separate entrance and exit flows, “seating capacity” only at half of their usual occupancy, and hand sanitizer offered at all times.

Both locations are excited to welcome back moviegoers.

To see a list of showtimes, prices, and locations, click here and here.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of praetorianphoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Exclusives
