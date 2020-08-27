Kanye West Sues Ohio Election Head

The debate has been whether rapper/producer Kanye West is really trying to run for president in November against Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden or is he trying to split the vote to help Trump. But in order to do either, Yeezy has to get on the ballot.

Kanye West says he’s running for president for real. The road to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington D.C. goes through Ohio. Ohio says voters can write Kanye on the ballot but he can’t get on the 2020 Presidential General Election ballot as an independent candidate for president due to mismatched paperwork.

Kanye evidently isn’t taking ‘Nah Bruh’ for an answer therefore he is taking Ohio to court.

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. Read More

Currently, Kanye West is on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.