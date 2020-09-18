Trey Songz Say’s Women Born After 1993 “Can’t Cook”, Do You Agree?

The ladies are not finding R&B singer/crooner Trey Songz very sexy today after sent everyone into an uproar over his latest Instagram meme post. Well, maybe just the women born after 1993 aren’t finding him sexy.

Trey Songz had been a little low-key lately after having a baby and sexual assault allegations. But evidently something was put on his spirit to post his thoughts about new school women. According to Trey Songz post women born after 1993, can’t cook and all they know is McDonalds, this is what women born after 1993 can’t do. Here is what Trey Songz said women born after 1993 can do, just to name a couple on the list, twerk and lie.

That’s pretty harsh…or is it?

Is Trey Songz tell’in a lie when the truth would do, or do you agree? And is Trey Songz description of women born after 1993 offensive?

Take a look at the post below then give us your thoughts.