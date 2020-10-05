Megan Thee Stallion Slayed SNL Putting AG Daniel Cameron On Blast [VIDEO]

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion proved that she is a ‘Savage’ Classy, bougie, ratchet, Sassy, moody, nasty, Acting stupid, what’s happening? Whats happening Megan Thee Stallion took to the largest stage on earth to slay her hit single while remixing it with Daniel Cameron and social injustice.
Megan Thee Stallion could have stayed the course to promote herself as an artist only on Saturday Night Live season 46 opener but instead she took the opportunity to #SpeakOnIt stating how we all feel, “we are tired of see hashtags of our black men”. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t leave any rock unturned as she used the powerful speech of activist Tamika Mallory at the Breonna Taylor family press conference to speak on AG Daniel Cameron, for those who may have missed it in real time.
Take a look at Megan Thee Stallions’s live performance of SNL below.
Megan Thee Stallion slayed SNL putting Daniel Cameron on blast on the largest stage on earth, taking a perfect opportunity to highlight what we are all tired of.
Tamika Mallory powerful speech at the family of Breonna Taylor press conference on the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor while putting Daniel Cameron on blast for not saying her name and much more