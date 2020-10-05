CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Slayed SNL Putting AG Daniel Cameron On Blast [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion proved that she is a ‘Savage’ Classy, bougie, ratchet, Sassy, moody, nasty, Acting stupid, what’s happening? Whats happening Megan Thee Stallion took to the largest stage on earth to slay her hit single while remixing it with Daniel Cameron and social injustice.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Megan Thee Stallion could have stayed the course to promote herself as an artist only on Saturday Night Live season 46 opener but instead she took the opportunity to #SpeakOnIt stating how we all feel, “we are tired of see hashtags of our black men”.  Megan Thee Stallion didn’t leave any rock unturned as she used the powerful speech of activist  Tamika Mallory at the Breonna Taylor family press conference to speak on AG Daniel Cameron, for those who may have missed it in real time.

Take a look at Megan Thee Stallions’s live performance of SNL below.

 

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers
12 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Daniel Cameron , Megan Thee Stallion , Savage , snl , video

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to…
 25 mins ago
10.04.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Slayed SNL Putting AG Daniel…
 31 mins ago
10.04.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
SNL Season 46 Comes Back On Fire With…
 38 mins ago
10.04.20
"In & Of Itself" Opening Night - After Party
‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Star Rick Moranis…
 2 days ago
10.02.20
Exclusives
Close