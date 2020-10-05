Megan Thee Stallion Slayed SNL Putting AG Daniel Cameron On Blast [VIDEO]

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion proved that she is a ‘Savage’ Classy, bougie, ratchet, Sassy, moody, nasty, Acting stupid, what’s happening? Whats happening Megan Thee Stallion took to the largest stage on earth to slay her hit single while remixing it with Daniel Cameron and social injustice.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Megan Thee Stallion could have stayed the course to promote herself as an artist only on Saturday Night Live season 46 opener but instead she took the opportunity to #SpeakOnIt stating how we all feel, “we are tired of see hashtags of our black men”. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t leave any rock unturned as she used the powerful speech of activist Tamika Mallory at the Breonna Taylor family press conference to speak on AG Daniel Cameron, for those who may have missed it in real time.

Take a look at Megan Thee Stallions’s live performance of SNL below.