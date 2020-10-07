The Bijou Star Files: First Look At Kevin Hart’s Baby Girl

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 6, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hart Shares The First Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter
Hot off the Gram, ladies and gentlemen, introducing Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko’s 2nd child together baby girl Kaori Mai Hart brought to us by her proud mom, Eniko Hart. Aww her look like her mommy too (see below)
KANYE WEST VP Pick for American Independent Party …PLAN IS TO HURT BIDEN VOTES IN CA
Kanye will be a Vice Presidential candidate in the Golden State, the running mate alongside a guy named Rocky De La Fuente … who’s running for Prez from the American Independent Party. Read More
DONALD TRUMP STRUGGLES BREATHING Upon White House Return
President Trump is having trouble breathing … and he’s trying like hell not to show it. Read More
President Trump has returned to the White House after spending three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment. After exiting Marine One, Trump walked up a set of stairs, took off his mask and posed for photographs on a balcony. Then insinuates that he is possibly immune to COVID19 Then says "And one thing that's for certain: don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it…."
Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Wants To Stage An Intervention For Trump Because He Thinks His Dad Is ‘Acting Crazy’
A few insiders are spilling some tea on Donald Trump and apparently his family is divided on his recent behavior after Trump announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Read More
FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENTAgents Always in Danger …TRUMP COVID RISK’S PART OF THE JOB!!!
Dan Emmett, a retired Secret Service agent who worked with 3 former Presidents, isn’t slamming President Trumpfor his hospital stunt … saying danger is routine for agents’ — coronavirus or not. Read More
University Hospitals studying experimental treatment given to President Trump
Mr. Trump received dexamethasone and remdesivir, which is an anti-viral drug. Read More
Ohio begins mailing millions of absentee ballots as early voting begins: The important steps you must take to make sure your vote counts
Should you return the ballot in the mail or drop it off? What if you change your mind and prefer to vote in person instead? Read More
Florida Man Arrested For Requesting Mail-In Ballot For Dead Wife; Says He Was Testing Voting System
A Florida man is facing felony charges after allegedly requesting a mail-in ballot for his dead wife. However, on Friday, the man said he was just testing the voting system. Read More
Taraji P.Henson To Launch A New Talk Show About Mental Health On Facebook Watch
Taraji P. Henson will help us heal with the launch of her new Facebook Watch show “Peace of Mind with Taraji.” Read More
DELONTE WEST’DOING OK’ AT DETOX FACILITYPrepping For Next Treatment Phase
Delonte West is on the road to sobriety … but it ain’t easy. Read More
