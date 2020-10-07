Daniel Cameron Didn’t Appreciate Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL Shout Out

Who doesn’t love to get a shout out from a celebrity? Everybody loves shout outs, right!? Well apparently Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron doesn’t because in a recent interview he let it be known that he did not like Megan Thee Stallion give him a shout out from the biggest stage in the world live on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Megan Thee Stallion could have stayed the course to promote herself as an artist only on Saturday Night Live season 46 opener but instead she took the opportunity to #SpeakOnIt stating how we all feel, “we are tired of see hashtags of our black men”, while performing her hit single ‘Savage’ Megan used Tamika Mallory saying “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” as a remix music bed.

Daniel Cameron then in a interview on FOX decided to #SpeakOnIt in regards to Megan Thee Stallion’s lil shout out music bed by saying:

“The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me but what it does is it expose the type of intolerance, and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being intolerant,”

Take a look at the video below