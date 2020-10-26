Mike Tyson Asks Rapper Lil Boosie If It’s Possible He’s Homosexual!? [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams made her bones in radio by asking people questions that most people wouldn’t touch. The EXPERIENCE was very cut throat and the reason she is where she is today. Shock Jock. As an interview it’s hard to navigate questions from time to time because you don’t want to come off as messy or just trying to make come up for having a controversial interview. You want to be fair and impartial. Boxer Mike Tyson might not want to be a the Wendy Williams path but OMG it sure looks like he just might be.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rapper Lil Boosie was very vocal on social media when Dwyane Wade was talking about letting his then son have a sex change. Some around the world of Twitter seems to think because of Lil Boosie defensive attitude on that and/or issues of homosexuality that maybe he was…gay.

Inquiring minds wanted to know so iron Mike Tyson during his podcast ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson’ who frets no man asked the question, are you a homosexual?

Lil Boosie seemed very uncomfortable with either being asked by a Mike Tyson that was getting faded while asking the question or maybe he wasn’t honest in his response when he said very jittery, no.

Watched out Wendy Williams there is a new jock in town.

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: