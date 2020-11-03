CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes

This Ohio woman is giving the ‘Florida Man’ a run for his money!

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that a woman crashed her vehicle into a Miami County polling location at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipp City Tuesday morning.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“The woman was OK and was able to cast her ballot,” LaRose said.

Police at the scene said the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park the SUV.

No injuries were reported and voting continued after a short delay.

Ohio Has Casted 3.4 million Ballots Before Election Day

Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio

Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In Cleveland
11 photos

Videos
Latest
‘Project Runway’ Alum Samantha Black Details Life After…
 24 hours ago
11.02.20
Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Still Together, They…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Iowa Prepares To Host First In The Nation Caucuses For The 2020 Presidential Election
FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Exclusives
Close