The Bijou Star Files: Erica Mena, Safaree Share Baby Pic then Divorce !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 5, 2020:

Erica Mena Shares The First Photos Of Her & Safaree’s Baby Girl

Back in February Safaree and Erica Mena welcomed their baby girl and they have pretty much kept her identity hidden until now.

Safaree Sparks Breakup Rumors With Erica Mena After He Tags IG Photo With “Divorce Court” & Says He’s A “Bachelor”

Safaree and wife Erica Mena have been on the rocks for the last few months—but it seems that they may now be officially over. Safaree posted a very interesting photo declaring himself a "bachelor"

ELECTION 2020 TRUMP SUPPORTERS CAUSING CHAOS… Chant ‘Stop the Count!’ in Detroit

A group of Donald Trump supporters are up in arms about the mail-in ballot counting process in Detroit … and they're trying like hell to disrupt it.

JOE BIDEN IT’S NOT OVER YET!!! But WHEN I Win …

Joe Biden just gave what sounded a lot like a victory speech — despite having a ways to go — but it also sounded extremely Presidential with a message of unity.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SCOTUS CHALLENGE LIKELY OVER PA BALLOTS …Paging Justice Barrett???

President Trump predicted a Supreme Court battle over the 2020 election — but his road to the high justices won't be one he can barrel down … according to a prominent legal scholar.

MARC LAMONT HILL: TRUMP VOTERS SUPPORTED RACIST … That Makes Them Racist!!!

People who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet … at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the election results.

NEW JERSEY GOOGLE SEARCHES ‘HOW TO ROLL A JOINT’ SURGES …After Legalizing Weed

Folks in New Jersey have green on the mind — they are eager to brush up on their marijuana skills after voting to legalize it, and their Google searches show it.

Lil Wayne Tweets About Being A Lover Amid Rumors That He & Girlfriend Denise Bidot Have Split!

Lil Wayne has been showing the world a different side of him in his very public relationship with his girlfriend Denise Bidot!

Joe Biden Officially Breaks Barack Obama’s Record For Receiving The Most Popular Votes In History With 70 Million And Counting

It's being widely reported that Biden has currently received more popular votes than any other candidate in history…officially surpassing our forever president Barack Obama!

The Owner Of Arby’s Purchases Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins For $11 Billion

Arby's slogan is "We have the meats," and it looks like they also have the coins. According to reports, Inspire Brands, owner of Arby's, will acquire Dunkin' Brands Group for a total of $11.3 billion. Inspire Brands also owns Jimmy John's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic Drive-In, while Dunkin' owns Baskin-Robbins.

Republican North Dakota State Legislative Candidate Who Died From COVID Wins Election

Republican David Andahl won a seat in the state legislature in North Dakota, a month after he died of complications from COVID-19.

Oregon Becomes The First US State to Decriminalize The Possession of Hard Drugs

As many states push to relax drug laws nationwide, yesterday four states voted to legalize marijuana, and Oregan became the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs.

Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, nearing 270 electoral votes

Biden's victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House, according to the Associated Press.:

LeBron James calls for justice after murder of sister of former Akron St. Vincent St. Mary teammate

"My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony: What to expect & how to watch

The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode and Notorious B.I.G. are among the eight inductees being cemented in rock 'n' roll history.

CRISIS & SUICIDE HOTLINES EXPERIENCING UPTICK IN CALLS Due to Election Drama

Joe Biden and President Trump aren't the only ones feeling the heat of this crazy election — voters are emotionally on the edge, too, and crisis hotline operators are saving more lives than usual.

Boo Hoo: Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Already a ‘Wreck’ Just Says After Reporting to Prison

"Full House" star and convicted felon Lori Loughlin is having a hard time behind bars.

Kathy Griffin Reposts Controversial Photo with Severed Trump Head on Her 60th Birthday

Kathy Griffin took a LOT of heat for the photo she took back in 2017 of herself holding a bloody, decapitated, head of an effigy of Donald Trump.

Sabrina Parr Reveals She and Lamar Odom Are No Longer Engaged: ‘Lamar Has Some Things He Alone Has to Work Through’

Sabrina took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and Lamar have ended their engagement.

Kylie Jenner Slammed for Promoting Makeup as Election Results Roll In

Kylie Jenner took to social media on election night to announce a makeup restock and her followers weren't having it.

