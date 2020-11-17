The Bijou Star Files:  Russell Simmons Rape Case Is Dismissed

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 17, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Russell Simmons 2018 Rape Case Dismissed, Falls Outside Statue Of Limitations

A 32-year-old alleged rape case that was filed in 2018 against business and music mogul, Russell Simmons has been dismissed for falling outside of the statute of limitations, according to L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein.

BARACK OBAMA: MICHELLE ADAMANTLY OPPOSED ME RUNNING FOR PREZ

Barack Obama laid it all out on the table for “60 Minutes” — offering advice to President Trump, dishing on how we can overcome systemic racism … and giving rare insight into how pissed Michelle was at him for pushing for the presidency.

MICHELLE OBAMA WE HELPED DONALD & MELANIA …Trump’s Endangering U.S. By Not Helping Bidens

Michelle Obama’s had it with President Trump continuing to block a peaceful transition of presidential power to Joe Biden … and she’s calling on everyone to put their foot down.

ANTONIO BROWN ACCUSED OF SMASHING SECURITY CAMERA… Dodges Criminal Charges

Antonio Brown was named in a police report in Oct. — after allegedly going berserk at a guard gate stand at his swanky Miami community back in October, smashing a security camera in the process.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE JOE BIDEN SAYS HE’LL GET IT …Once Doctors Say It’s Safe

Joe Biden says he has no qualms about getting the coronavirus vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer … once they’re fully approved and experts like Dr. Fauci give the green light.

SINBAD SUFFERS STROKE …Family Says He’s Recovering

Sinbad‘s recovering from a recent stroke … according to his family.

QUAWAN CHARLES FAMILY’S AUTOPSY ALSO POINTS TO DROWNING …Manner of Death Still Undetermined

15-year-old Quawan Charles appears to have most likely died from drowning — the family’s independent autopsy results now reaffirm that, but they still don’t know the how behind his death.

JORDYN WOODS SURPRISES KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS FOR BDAY… W/ Gifts Honoring Late Mom

Jordyn Woods celebrated Karl-Anthony Towns‘ quarter-century day over the weekend with a very special celebration — complete with golf, gifts and some incredible tributes to his late mom.

TORY LANEZ DENIES TRYING TO PAY MEGAN THEE STALLION To Be Quiet After Alleged Shooting

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion money in return for her silence after allegedly shooting her twice in the foot … so she claims in a new interview.

Adrien Broner Asks Fans To Send $13 To Help Him Get Out Of $800,000.00 Debt

Now we all know the sayings “closed mouths don’t get fed,” and “I ain’t too proud to beg.” One man who isn’t afraid to ask his fans for a few coins is boxer Adrien Broner. Earlier this month, we reported how Adrien Broner landed himself back in jail after a judge in Cleveland held him in contempt of court. This incident was in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman he allegedly assaulted back in 2018.

Wendy Williams Alleges Blac Chyna Texted Her & Stated She Needed A Place To Live–Blac Chyna Seemingly Responds With A Driveway Full Of Cars

Wendy Williams alleged that Blac Chnya sends her texts for help. She also stated that Blac Chyna alleged she had no place to live. Wendy stated, “Chyna texts me regularly. ‘Can you help me find a condo? I have no place to live?’”

Meek Mill Says He’ll Offer Record Deals To Philadelphia Artists If They Stop The Violence Within The City

Meek Mill has no shame when it comes to speaking about the city that he’s from, and he has made great strides to help Philadelphia become better for the youth than it was when he was growing up. Over the weekend, Meek had an interesting suggestion about how to stop some of the beef in Philly.

Megan Thee Stallion Named GQ Magazine’s Rapper Of The Year!

Meg has been named GQ Magazine’s rapper of the year. In a lengthy cover story, Meg speaks on everything from the shooting, to her SNL appearance, and the inspiration behind all of her music–including her willingness to speak so openly about sex.

University of Tennessee Head Basketball Coach Found Dead At Age 50

The University of Tennessee at Martin head basketball coach Anthony Stewart has been found dead. Stewart was only 50 years old, and his body was found on Sunday, just before his fifth season with the Skyhawks was about to start.

LeBron James’ NBA Doc ‘Gap Year’ Sets December Release

LeBron James is the producer of “Gap Year,” a new basketball documentary. The production is set to release on December 1st and will star NBA rookie Darius Bazley.

Eve Opens Up About Internet Trolls And Her Interracial Marriage

Since marrying Maximillion Cooper, Eve has opened up about the harsh trolling she has received for her interracial marriage.

Oreo Will Offer Gluten-Free Cookies In 2021

Oreo is going gluten-free.

Member Of WH Coronavirus Taskforce Tells Michigan Residents To ‘Rise Up’ Against Restrictions

A top coronavirus adviser to Donald Trump encouraged Michigan residents to “rise up” against restrictions placed on schools and businesses to combat a surge of COVID-19.

Michelle Obama Says: Donald Trump Spread Racist Lies About My Husband & Put My Family In Danger

Barack Obama has called out Donald Trump multiple times as he refuses to concede after losing the election to Joe Biden . Now, Michelle Obama is joining the conversation.

Tim Norman – 4th Person Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Norman’s Nephew Andre Montgomery

A fourth person is now facing charges in the plan to kill Andre Montgomery, Jr., the grandson of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery.

As COVID-19 vaccine nears, 3News Investigates uncovers a startling number of Northeast Ohio parents not vaccinating their children

In 2009, 2,900 Ohio children were exempted from vaccines for religious or personal beliefs. In 2019, that number jumped to 9,800 children, a 235% increase.

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications including creams, pills and medications that need to stay cold, like insulin.

Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on election measures

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing to question Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on their companies’ actions around the election.

FBI: Hate Crime Deaths in 2019 Reach Highest Total in Decades

2019 saw a record high for reported hate crime murders in the United States, according to the annual Hate Crime Statistics report released on Monday by the FBI.

