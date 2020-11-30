The Bijou Star Files: Singer Mario Talks ‘Good Women’ Vs. ‘H**s’ !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

East Coast Braces for First Major Storm System of The Fall

In typical 2020 fashion, the East Coast’s first major storm system of the fall will arrive right as we say good riddance to this year’s record-breaking hurricane season.

Mario Sparks Online Debate After Posting His Opinion On Women—“Do Not Try To Compete With These H**s”

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mario recently posted his thoughts on “good women” versus “h**s” and the feedback sparked an immediate debate.

Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Voice Message Featuring 2-Month-Old Son: ‘Say Hi to the Barbz’

For months! The Barbz have been asking Nicki Minaj when they will finally get to meet the prince and Nicki gave the fans a little bit of what they wanted.

Joe Biden ‘Will Likely Require a Walking Boot for Several Weeks’ After Spraining His Ankle While Playing with His Dog

President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with his dog Major.

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About ‘Stress’ and ‘Shame’ Over Having Trouble Breastfeeding: ‘Normalize Formula’

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her past struggle with breastfeeding.

Black Panther Intro on Disney+ Updated to Honor Chadwick Boseman on His 44th Birthday

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away this year after a four-year fight with cancer, but he’s far from forgotten.

Macy’s Referred To Zeta Phi Beta As A ‘Diverse Dance Group’

The traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade used theater of the mind and visual technology to give millions the parade that has been being watched for generations and it all went down on television pre-recorded without a hitch well until some one decided to call an audible in announcing that led to Black Twitter giving Macy’s a history lesson on the difference between a diverse dance group and a member of the Devine Nine, Zeta Phi Beta.

EX-NBA Player Nate Robinson Got Knocked Da ‘Blank’ Out !?

2020 has made a lot of people come out of their respective lanes to explore other ventures, however sometimes it best to stay in your lane because it’s a fact that when you weave in and out of traffic that increases your chances to go left of center and total out.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Went Down As A Draw

The main event of boxing legends Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. went down on Pay Per View and it was quite a good fight.

Future Shows Off Dess Dior’s Diamond Earring On Instagram

Future has another boo! He has been seen in the streets with rapper Dess Dior since late October.

Sara Molina Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine On Social Media For Being A Terrible Father To Their Daughter

The relationship between Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Sara Molina, has always been drama-filled—but things recently got even messier when Sara slammed Tekashi as a father.

