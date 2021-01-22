With Further Delay Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Went Down [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Over 1 million views were pumped to watch the classic showdown of Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti last night after COVID-19 derailed the original event but with further delay (Keyshia Cole was an hour late) the main event did finally go down.

Working music fans were either late this morning or tired as hell because once the official beat dropped on the Verzuz Live stream, the hits were on and poppin, with cuts like “Last Night” , “I Should Have Cheated,” “Should Ley You Go”, and “Heaven Sent” by Keyshia Cole went up against Ashanti’s “Foolish,” “Rain on Me,” “Mesmerize,” “Happy” and “What’s Luv”.

What was the hold up? The last few Verzuz battles were in a controlled area with both contestants in the same room, but because of COVID-19 rising cases team Verzuz took it back to it’s original format with artists joining together on social media from their perspective spaces but unfortunately Keyshia Cole was having a Teddy Riley vs. Babyface moment that was preventing her to bring the heat and ultimately the Verzuz championship title.

If you couldn’t hold out last night check out the mesmerizing battle of Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti below.

