Twitter Puts an End to MyPillow Guy’s Pillow Talk For Good!

Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Mike Lindell has now become known for more than being the CEO of the popular MyPillow products.

He has also been a diehard supporter of former President Donald Trump and was one of the those who was seeking to encourage the use of “martial law” to have Trump serve another term in office regardless of who the American people voted for.

Now, like Trump, Lindell has permanently booted from Twitter.  In other words, no more pillow talk in his tweets.

From Complex:

The account of the poly-foam pillow ruiner was permanently suspended, per CNN reporter Daniel Dale, due to repeated violations of the site’s policy on election misinformation. A separate report from the Associated Press cites a Twitter spokesperson as having confirmed the ban was due to civic integrity violations, with the spokesperson pointing to a policy first implemented in September 2020 that’s aimed at battling the spread of disinformation.

Lindell was one only many Trump supporters who continued to spread false claims regarding the 2020 Presidential Election.  Of course, Trump lost to now-sitting President Joe Biden.

As a result of Lindell’s actions, his MyPillow products have been dropped from retailers included Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond among others as a lot of businesses have sought to distanced themselves from him.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Complex, Drew Angerer and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

