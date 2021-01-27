The Bijou Star Files: Why Is Everyone Coming For T.I. !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tiny Responds To Woman Who Claims T.I. Held A Gun To Her Head

Sabrina Peterson of ‘The Glam University’ took to her Instagram account to allege that T.I. held a gun to her head. In response, Tiny posted a clip of videos that highlighted two young men, seemingly Sabrina’s sons, pictured with T.I. !? Read More

Twitter Calls Out T.I. For Playing Character With Vitiligo

Twitter is calling out rapper T.I. for his role in the Netflix film “Cut Throat City,” in which he portrays a character with vitiligo. Read More

AMANDA GORMAN Spills Inauguration Tea!!! MICHELLE TOLD BARACK TO STOP DOING THIS

We’re getting some behind-the-scenes from President Biden’s Inauguration courtesy of Amanda Gorman … who got some scoop on what was going down between the Obamas. Read More

HANK AARON MEMORIAL SERVICE HELD IN ATLANTA… Teammates, Legends Pay Respects

Hank Aaron’s closest friends and teammates joined to pay their respects to the late baseball legend on Tuesday … with the Atlanta Braves hosting an emotional memorial service. Read More

TORY LANEZ, MEGAN THEE STALLION CAN TALK ABOUT MY CASE …So, Why Can’t I?!?!

Megan Thee Stallion recently sounded off about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her, and now he wants to level the playing field, and speak his mind. Read More

KANYE WEST NEW FOAM RNNR ON THE WAY?

Kanye West‘s cooking up something with his futuristic foam footwear … with a little spray. Read More

ERIC TRUMP FLIES COACH BACK TO NEW YORK …First Family Times are Over

Eric Trump’s no longer one of America’s First Sons, which means no more rides on Air Force One, and he’s also passing on first-class seats on commercial airlines. Read More

ROBERT KRAFT SEX SPA VIDEOS TO BE DESTROYED… Judge Orders

Robert Kraft’s sex spa videos will now officially NEVER see the light of day … a judge has ordered the footage to be destroyed immediately. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT On Kobe And Gianna …WHY DID THIS HAPPEN TO SUCH AMAZING PEOPLE???

That’s Vanessa Bryant remembering Kobe Bryant and Gianna on the 1 year anniversary of their tragic deaths … while publicly pondering why such a horrible thing could happen to such “beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.” Read More

NEW TREY SONGZ VIDEO APPEARS TO THROW FIRST PUNCH …And Not Wearing a Mask

A new angle capturing the Trey Songz fight at the Chiefs game shows a long discussion with the cop … and it looks like the singer threw the first punch. Read More

Meek Mill Deletes His Social Media Accounts…Again

On Tuesday, people noticed that the Philly rapper was nowhere to be found. As a matter of fact, his social media pages have been disabled. Read More

The Dream Speaks Out Following Backlash Over Resurfaced Clip From VH1’s ‘Signed’

The Dream broke his silence about the resurfaced clip from the 2017 TV show “Signed,” where he, Rick Ross, and Lenny S were judges. Read More

Florida Sheriff’s Department Investigating Video Of One Of Its Deputies Slamming A Female Student To The Ground (Video)

A Florida community is demanding answers after a viral video showed an Osceola Sheriff’s Department deputy slamming a female student to the ground at a local high school. Read More

Butterfinger Rumored To Be Releasing Its First Peanut Butter

Rumors are swirling that the popular candy bar brand is releasing its own line of peanut butter—and fans are already excited about the possibility. Read More

President Biden Plans To Reopen Obamacare Enrollment That Was Previously Rejected By The Trump Administration

President Joe Biden is continuing to move at a very fast pace with making significant changes to several legislations after being in office less than a week. Read More

Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Stolen In Atlanta, Says He Left The Car Running While He Went To The ATM

Ludacris told police that while he was at the ATM, he heard his vehicle speed away and did not get a look at the suspect. Read More

Bankruptcy Judge Awards $17 Million To Harvey Weinstein Victims

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware has approved a Weinstein Company liquidation plan that includes a $17 million allocation to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault victims. Read More

Travel restrictions prompt airports and airlines to help passengers comply

New air travel restrictions are in effect as the United States tries to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate. Read More

‘It’s time’: Rob Portman explains reasons for not running for another term in the United States Senate

Portman said the ongoing partisan gridlock in Washington and a lengthy career commuting to and from Ohio are the primary reasons for his decision. Read More

Disney World, Disneyland to update Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism

Disney said that the ride will be updated by Disney “imagineers” at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline. Read More

Diddy Allegedly Working On Secret Music Project

Sources tell us that producer London On Da Track and singer Eric Bellinger are allegedly working on the secret project with him. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Says ‘Don’t Call Me A Liar’ As She Shuts Down Botox Claims

Jennifer Lopez is doubling down on her claims that she has never had botox. Read More

C.D.C. officials say most available evidence indicates schools can be safe if precautions are taken on campus and in the community.

On Tuesday, federal health officials weighed in with a call for returning children to the nation’s classrooms as soon as possible, saying the “preponderance of available evidence” indicates that in-person instruction can be carried out safely as long as mask-wearing and social distancing are maintained. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: