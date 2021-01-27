The Bijou Star Files: Why Is Everyone Coming For T.I. !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Tiny Responds To Woman Who Claims T.I. Held A Gun To Her Head
Sabrina Peterson of ‘The Glam University’ took to her Instagram account to allege that T.I. held a gun to her head. In response, Tiny posted a clip of videos that highlighted two young men, seemingly Sabrina’s sons, pictured with T.I. !? Read More
Twitter Calls Out T.I. For Playing Character With Vitiligo
Twitter is calling out rapper T.I. for his role in the Netflix film “Cut Throat City,” in which he portrays a character with vitiligo. Read More
AMANDA GORMAN Spills Inauguration Tea!!! MICHELLE TOLD BARACK TO STOP DOING THIS
We’re getting some behind-the-scenes from President Biden’s Inauguration courtesy of Amanda Gorman … who got some scoop on what was going down between the Obamas. Read More
HANK AARON MEMORIAL SERVICE HELD IN ATLANTA… Teammates, Legends Pay Respects
Hank Aaron’s closest friends and teammates joined to pay their respects to the late baseball legend on Tuesday … with the Atlanta Braves hosting an emotional memorial service. Read More
TORY LANEZ, MEGAN THEE STALLION CAN TALK ABOUT MY CASE …So, Why Can’t I?!?!
Megan Thee Stallion recently sounded off about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her, and now he wants to level the playing field, and speak his mind. Read More
KANYE WEST NEW FOAM RNNR ON THE WAY?
Kanye West‘s cooking up something with his futuristic foam footwear … with a little spray. Read More
ERIC TRUMP FLIES COACH BACK TO NEW YORK …First Family Times are Over
Eric Trump’s no longer one of America’s First Sons, which means no more rides on Air Force One, and he’s also passing on first-class seats on commercial airlines. Read More
ROBERT KRAFT SEX SPA VIDEOS TO BE DESTROYED… Judge Orders
Robert Kraft’s sex spa videos will now officially NEVER see the light of day … a judge has ordered the footage to be destroyed immediately. Read More
VANESSA BRYANT On Kobe And Gianna …WHY DID THIS HAPPEN TO SUCH AMAZING PEOPLE???
That’s Vanessa Bryant remembering Kobe Bryant and Gianna on the 1 year anniversary of their tragic deaths … while publicly pondering why such a horrible thing could happen to such “beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.” Read More
NEW TREY SONGZ VIDEO APPEARS TO THROW FIRST PUNCH …And Not Wearing a Mask
A new angle capturing the Trey Songz fight at the Chiefs game shows a long discussion with the cop … and it looks like the singer threw the first punch. Read More
Meek Mill Deletes His Social Media Accounts…Again
On Tuesday, people noticed that the Philly rapper was nowhere to be found. As a matter of fact, his social media pages have been disabled. Read More
The Dream Speaks Out Following Backlash Over Resurfaced Clip From VH1’s ‘Signed’
The Dream broke his silence about the resurfaced clip from the 2017 TV show “Signed,” where he, Rick Ross, and Lenny S were judges. Read More
Florida Sheriff’s Department Investigating Video Of One Of Its Deputies Slamming A Female Student To The Ground (Video)
A Florida community is demanding answers after a viral video showed an Osceola Sheriff’s Department deputy slamming a female student to the ground at a local high school. Read More
Butterfinger Rumored To Be Releasing Its First Peanut Butter
Rumors are swirling that the popular candy bar brand is releasing its own line of peanut butter—and fans are already excited about the possibility. Read More
President Biden Plans To Reopen Obamacare Enrollment That Was Previously Rejected By The Trump Administration
President Joe Biden is continuing to move at a very fast pace with making significant changes to several legislations after being in office less than a week. Read More
Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Stolen In Atlanta, Says He Left The Car Running While He Went To The ATM
Ludacris told police that while he was at the ATM, he heard his vehicle speed away and did not get a look at the suspect. Read More
Bankruptcy Judge Awards $17 Million To Harvey Weinstein Victims
A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware has approved a Weinstein Company liquidation plan that includes a $17 million allocation to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault victims. Read More
Travel restrictions prompt airports and airlines to help passengers comply
New air travel restrictions are in effect as the United States tries to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate. Read More
‘It’s time’: Rob Portman explains reasons for not running for another term in the United States Senate
Portman said the ongoing partisan gridlock in Washington and a lengthy career commuting to and from Ohio are the primary reasons for his decision. Read More
Disney World, Disneyland to update Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism
Disney said that the ride will be updated by Disney “imagineers” at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline. Read More
Diddy Allegedly Working On Secret Music Project
Sources tell us that producer London On Da Track and singer Eric Bellinger are allegedly working on the secret project with him. Read More
Jennifer Lopez Says ‘Don’t Call Me A Liar’ As She Shuts Down Botox Claims
Jennifer Lopez is doubling down on her claims that she has never had botox. Read More
C.D.C. officials say most available evidence indicates schools can be safe if precautions are taken on campus and in the community.
On Tuesday, federal health officials weighed in with a call for returning children to the nation’s classrooms as soon as possible, saying the “preponderance of available evidence” indicates that in-person instruction can be carried out safely as long as mask-wearing and social distancing are maintained. Read More
