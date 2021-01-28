The Bijou Star Files: Safaree Says Wife Got Too Big No More Babies For Her

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 28, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Erica Mena Says Safaree Samuels Doesn’t Want Baby #2 Because She Got ‘Too Big’ During Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are the happy parents of their baby girl Safire, but he’s receiving lots of criticism for his reason of not wanting a second child. Read More

CORONAVIRUS COVID-SNIFFING DOGS SCREEN NBA FANS …Debut at Miami Heat Game

COVID-sniffing dogs are now a thing in America … and the pups are getting their first whiff of action at an NBA game in Florida. Read More

NEW TREY SONGZ VIDEO REMOVED MASK TO SNACK ON FRIES …Other Maskless Fans Got Pass???

A new video from the Trey Songz saga shows he had a good excuse to take off his mask at one point during the Chiefs game — but it won’t help his case with cops. Read More

Joe Biden Signs An Executive Order Directing The Department Of Justice To Not Renew Contracts With Private Prisons

Joe Biden has been hard at work within the past week now that he is officially the President of the United States. He has been signing executive orders left and right, and on Tuesday, he signed four additional executive orders after outlining his racial equity plan at the White House. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Says He Would Be Open To Returning For ‘Black Panther 2’ If Asked

The topic of who would return for the second film continues to be a hot topic. Read More

Tamar Braxton Posts A Note About Self-Reflection On Instagram—“I Thought It Was Everyone Else…The Problem Was Me”

Tamar Braxton has been extremely open about her process of healing and reevaluating her life after a very rocky 2020. In addition to her new podcast where she discusses all the ways to build yourself up and be better—she also shares her new insight on social media, and her latest post may be the one fans never saw coming. Read More

Yaya Mayweather Reminisces About NBA Youngboy In New Instagram Post While Letting Fans Know “I Post What I Want”

Although NBA Youngboy has a new girlfriend and has seemingly moved on from her for good, Yaya Mayweather is having a very hard time leaving her relationship with NBA Youngboy in the past. Read More

Chloe Bailey Celebrates Reaching 1 Million Instagram Followers With Jaw-Dropping Silhouette Dance

To celebrate reaching the milestone of 1 million Instagram followers, Chloe posted a sexy dance video that had all of social media on high alert. Read More

Kraft Unveils Candy Mac & Cheese Just In Time For Valentine’s Day!

Kraft is coming through with a sweet twist to its classic mac & cheese. Read More

Apple Launches Limited Edition ‘Black Unity’ Apple Watch In Celebration Of Black History Month—A Portion Of The Proceeds Will Go Toward Civil Rights Organizations

The Apple Watch is getting a Black History Month makeover in the form of a new limited edition “Black Unity” watch dripping in colors from the motherland. Read More

Apple’s New Product AirTags Accessories Leaked Online

Several new accessories for Apple’s anticipated AirTags appear to have leaked online. And several listings are making a variety of claims about its release date and information about the product’s features. Read More

Apple Watch Saves Cyclist That Was Stranded In A Flooded River

An Apple Watch saved a cyclist’s life in Rotherwas, England. The man was stranded in a flooded river. The cyclist, who was swept downstream for a mile, was able to grab hold of a tree branch and dial emergency services. Read More

NBA Youngboy’s Mother Sherhonda Gaulden Shares A Tik Tok Video Featuring Her Viral Song

Music runs in the family when it comes to NBA Youngboy! His mom, 46-year-old Sherhonda Gaulden’s song from 2013, “2 Could Play That Game,” is now going viral on Tik Tok, and the kids have been eating it up. Read More

John David Washington Talks Acting, Following In The Footsteps Of His Famous Dad

Former running back John David Washington, 36, spoke with the Wall Street Journal about his acting career thus far and being the son of legendary actor Denzel Washington. Read More

Walgreens Taps Starbucks Operating Chief As Its New CEO

Walgreens has tapped Starbucks operating chief Rosalind Brewer as its next CEO. Read More

Amanda Gorman To Recite An Original Poem At Super Bowl LV Pre Game Show

After capturing the hearts of millions with her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman will take on another large stage by participating in the Super Bowl LV pregame show. Read More

Mask Wearers Developing Face Breakouts Called “Maskitis”

With mask orders still in full effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, many people are experiencing a skin rash known as “maskitis.” Read More

Bill Gates Surprised By “Crazy And Evil” Pandemic Conspiracies About Him

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revealed he was shocked by all the “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Anal Swabs Are Being Used In China To Identify High-Risk Covid-19 Cases

In China, authorities have begun carrying out COVID-19 anal swab exams, which they claim would help identify cases in people at high risk. Read More

Another DC Officer Commits Suicide After The Insurrection at the US Capitol

According to a senior law enforcement officials, another Washington, DC police officer, who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol, has died by suicide. Read More

Former Bad Girls Club Star Natalie Nunn Plans To Knock Out Love & Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee In Upcoming Fight + Says They Were Offered 6 Figures

New details surrounding reality stars Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee have been released about fighting in a celebrity boxing match. Read More

Kenya Moore Admits She Regrets Feud With Phaedra Parks Over Apollo Nida: I Could’ve Distanced Myself From Him, Especially When It Bothered His Wife

It’s been more than eight years since Kenya Moore feuded with Phaedra Parks on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But now, it looks like Kenya Moore regrets her part in it. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: