The Bijou Star Files: Stacey Abrams Is Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize

February 2, 2021:

#BlackLivesMatter Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize For Its ‘Powerful Message Of Equality, Solidarity And Human Rights’

It was recently announced that Black Lives Matter is one of the nominees for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for its groundbreaking work during the 2020 protests. Read More

Black Excellence: Stacey Abrams Is Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize!

Stacey and her organization ‘Fair Fight Action’ were monumental in increasing the Black voter turnout in Georgia this past election cycle. Her work has been credited with turning the state blue, which helped Joe Biden win the U.S. presidency. Read More

LIL WAYNE HERE’S MY OFFICIAL PARDON LETTER …Signed by Donald J. Trump

Lil Wayne can display this next to his platinum albums and Grammy Awards … his official pardon letter signed by former President Donald Trump. Read More

DUSTIN DIAMOND DEAD AT 44 From Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond — best known for playing the lovable Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, “Saved by the Bell” — has died … Read More

THE WEEKND FEEDS FRONTLINE WORKERS IN TAMPA …Campaigns for Black-Owned Restaurants

The Weeknd’s gearing up for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, but for now he’s shining the spotlight on other stars — frontline healthcare workers… Read More

ROCHESTER PD DETAIN, PEPPER SPRAY 9-YR-OLD GIRL A.G. Calls It ‘Disturbing’

New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office is looking into the incident, which she called “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.” Read More

MARIAH CAREY SUED BY ESTRANGED SISTER …Over Abuse Claims in Book

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister says she’s suffered emotional distress from the singer’s allegations about her … so she’s suing her for at least $1.25 million. Read More

RIHANNA SUBTLY RIPS KY A.G. DANIEL CAMERON …Says ‘Sup n****?’

Rihanna is once again calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case … dragging him on the first day of Black History Month. Read More

Quavo Comes Through With The Romance Energy As He Counts Down Until Valentine’s Day With A Special Gift For Saweetie

With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, celebrities are getting ready to show off their displays of love and affection with a flurry of social media posts—but Quavo is coming with a different type of energy. Read More

‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ Rapper Silento Charged With Murdering His Cousin

Silento, the rapper famous for the popular dance and song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” is behind bars after he was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin, according to authorities. Read More

Plies Explains Why He’ll Be Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine When He Gets The Chance

The COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed throughout the country and continues to be distributed as officials continue to make sure that there is enough to go around for everyone. Read More

Diddy Gifts Summer Walker A Chanel Bag For Having One Of The “Greatest Voices Ever”

Diddy, who has personally changed his name to LOVE, was definitely in the spirit of giving this week, as many of his friends in the industry posted the luxurious items he sent to their homes. Read More

Woman Who Was Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Speaks Out Following The Arrest Of One Of Her Suspected Attackers

Taylor Mariie, the woman who was senselessly beat on January 18th after she refused advances of men inside a Harlem liquor store, has spoken out following the arrest of one of the suspects, Tyrone Cooper. Taylor shared a lengthy message today on Instagram thanking the detectives and her supporters. Read More

One Suspect Has Been Arrested Following The Attack Of A Black Woman At A Harlem Liquor Store

While inside the store, men harassed Taylor Mariie as she declined an offer from one of the men to purchase her wine. Surveillance video recorded outside the liquor store showed the suspects surrounding Taylor and attacking her as she exited the store. Read More

Meghan Markle’s Name Reportedly Removed From Baby Archie’s Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby boy Archie back in 2019, and after an updated version of Archie’s birth certificate was released over the weekend, sources are coming to the defense of Buckingham Palace. Read More

NFL’S CHAD WHEELER COPS DESCRIBE WILD STRUGGLE TO DETAIN LINEMAN… Taser Had No Effect

It took 3 police officers to detain massive NFL lineman Chad Wheeler during a bloody domestic violence rampage at his GF’s apartment … and cops described the battle like they were trying to subdue a bear. Read More

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ I’M A SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVOR …Jan. 6 Triggered My PTSD

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says a past trauma — as a sexual assault victim — is compounding her current trauma from a near-death experience during the Capitol insurrection. Read More

Woman Who Was Removed from Lakers Game After Heckling LeBron James Speaks Out [Video]

A woman was booted from the Hawks vs. Lakers game this evening after she and her husband heckled NBA star LeBron James, causing a scene. Read More

Harlem Mom Fatally Shot After Confronting Man Who Groped Her on the Street

A Harlem mother was fatally shot after she and her fiance confronted a man who had just groped her on the street. Read More

Rev. Jesse Jackson Recovering After ‘Successful Surgery’

Rev. Jesse Jackson is recovering from a “successful surgery” in Chicago. Read More

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Announces First ‘All-Civilian’ Mission to Space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to send its first “all-civilian” crew to space by the end of 2021 in a charity-focused mission commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman. Read More

John Lewis Memorial Will Replace Confederate Monument in Atlanta

A memorial for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis will be built on the grounds of the DeKalb County Courthouse, replacing the Confederate monument that was previously displayed there. DeKalb County commissioners approved the resolution. Read More

UK Expert Says Life Won’t Return ‘Back To Normal’ For Up To 3 Years Until Pandemic Is Tackled Globally

Say it isn’t so, an UK medical expert is predicting that life globally will not return to normal for two or three years based on the rate of the current vaccination rollout.Read More

11-Year-Old Boy Writes Book Me and My Afro to Help Kids ‘Love the Way They Are’

Aiden M. Taylor, an 11-year-old boy from New York City, has written a motivational book during quarantine to raise other children’s spirits during the pandemic. Entitled “Me and My Afro,” Taylor worked with his mentor, Spencer Jaffe, to create the book. Read More

Travis Scott Pens Sweet Poem for Daughter Stormi’s Third Birthday [Photos]

Stormi Webster turns 3 today. In honor of her birthday, Stormi’s parents celebrated with touching tributes on social media. Travis Scott shared two black-and-white photos of him with his daughter and dedicated a poem to his little rager. Read More

