LOCAL NEWS: Akron’s Famed Swensons is Adding a Location in Willoughby in 2021!

If you love those delicious Galley Boy burgers, but don’t want to drive down to Akron, then you might be in luck!

The popular Swensons Drive-In is coming to Lake County with a spot that will open up on the former Denny’s in Willoughby at the corner of Euclid Avenue and State Route 91.

News of the arrival was confirmed by Willoughby Councilman Ken Kary, who adds that city planning commission gave the okay on the project with a lot less “concerns.” Kary is also a fan of Swensons, saying that “this is the BEST Drive-In Restaurant -EVER-.”

Akron native and NBA superstar LeBron James would also agree as his love of Swensons has also helped to raise the profile of the popular drive-in.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Founded in 1934 by Buchtel High School grad Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson, the popular burger chain was solely an Akron area staple for decades before finally expanding to Stark and Cuyahoga counties in 2001. In recent years, stores have been popping up all over Ohio, including five around Columbus and others more locally in University Heights, North Olmsted, and Avon.

No word as of right now on when the Willoughby location will open, though construction is planning start as soon as possible.



Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Hardees Corp.

Second Picture Courtesy of Brian Ach and Getty Images