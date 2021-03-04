According to NBC4i, A Columbus City School employee facing child pornography charges appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday where a judge ordered his bond set at $75,000.
He was also ordered to stay away from children, and not to use the internet.
Michael McCammon, 57, of Dublin, was denied bond on Monday after being arrested on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Court records state that in January he shared a pornographic image of two girls during an online conversation.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/ccs-employees-bond-set-at-75000/
Columbus City School Employee Facing Child Poronography Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com