LOCAL NEWS: Plum Market Kitchen Opens in Cleveland’s University Circle

The City of Cleveland has just welcomed a new grocery store in one of the neighborhoods.

Plum Market Kitchen has opened up on March 11 in the former Constantino’s Market spot that is located at the Uptown district in University Circle on Euclid Avenue and East 115th Street.

Constantino’s had shut its doors down for good almost a year ago due to “a lack in the volume of customers.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The new store will erase a food desert for University Circle residents and nearby CWRU students. Students will be able to use their meal plans at the grocery store.

Plum Market is open every Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

