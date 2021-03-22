LOCAL NEWS: Zack Reed is Running for Mayor of Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A familiar face in Cleveland has become the latest candidate in the growing mayoral election.

Former City Councilman Zack Reed took to his Twitter account to broadcast the news that he is once again running for Mayor of Cleveland.

An amazing future is within our reach. As #Cleveland's next Mayor, we’re going to strengthen our neighborhoods, create more opportunities and ensure a better life for all residents. https://t.co/8o24Nvmqno pic.twitter.com/iras1T7LoL — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) March 22, 2021

He now joins a potentially crowded list of candidates that are vying for the seat that is currently filed by Frank Jackson, who has yet to announce his decision on whether he will run for re-election.

As for Reed, he talks about his love for the city and why he decided to run for Mayor.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I grew up in Cleveland. I have been in every neighborhood and probably every street,” said Reed. “I am running for Mayor to make a difference in the lives of real people throughout this city.”

Reed had just left his position as Minority Affairs Coordinator with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. He had some success in his most recent job:

Reed helped launch the “Styling for Democracy. Now Vote,” a partnership with barbershops, salons and schools to encourage members of the community to vote and sign up to be a poll worker.

This might be the second time the former councilman is running against Jackson, who would ultimately beat out Reed for what he is currently serving as his fourth term in office. It is not known whether he will officially run for a fifth term as no official announcement has been made yet on his future.

