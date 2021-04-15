According to NBC4i, Franklin County has been moved level 4, or purple, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System map released Thursday.
Purple indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community, and this week marks the first time since November that Franklin County has been at level 4 on the map from the Department of Health.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Franklin County had returned to level 4 during his regular coronavirus briefing, speaking from a vaccination site at the University of Toledo.
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, who is the Columbus health commissioner, said she is recommending that schools not close or go to a remote-learning model, which many used earlier in the pandemic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Submit Now: Are You Cleveland’s Best Mother/Child Duo?
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Megan Thee Stallion Drops a New ‘Movie’ !? [VIDEO]
- Suspected White Supremacist Who Tried To Run Over Black Children Charged With Racist Hate Crimes
- Alleah Taylor Opens Up About Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Brutally Beating Her: ‘It Needs To Be Acknowledged’
- The Bijou Star Files: Chicago Police Release Video Of 13 Year Old
- 8 Killed In a Shooting At An Indy FedEx Facility
- Book Publisher Snubs Louisville Cop’s Plan To Cash In On Breonna Taylor’s Police Killing
- Indianapolis Mass Shooting At FedEx Facility Leaves 8 Dead, Gunman Takes Own Life
- HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 & PS4 Owners Extremely Worried
- Why The Nation And White House Need To Prioritize Reproductive Justice
- Philly Rapper, AR-Ab Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison
Franklin County Moves Up to Level 4 (Purple) on Ohio’s COVID Map was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com