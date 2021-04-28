CLOSE
Panthers Trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos

The long-awaited trade that had been lingering for some time during the offseason has finally happened.

The Carolina Panthers trade Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN sources.

An ESPN source told Adam Schefter the Panthers will pay $7 million to Bridgewater, while the Broncos will pay him $3 million.

The Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold earlier this month leaving the question of what was next for 28-year-old Bridgewater.

 

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in the 2019-2020 season. He threw for 3,733 yards last season and had just 15 touchdowns on the season. Bridgewater ranked fifth in the league among regular starters. 

Panthers Trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos  was originally published on wfnz.com

Exclusives
