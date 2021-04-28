The long-awaited trade that had been lingering for some time during the offseason has finally happened.
The Carolina Panthers trade Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN sources.
An ESPN source told Adam Schefter the Panthers will pay $7 million to Bridgewater, while the Broncos will pay him $3 million.
The Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold earlier this month leaving the question of what was next for 28-year-old Bridgewater.
Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in the 2019-2020 season. He threw for 3,733 yards last season and had just 15 touchdowns on the season. Bridgewater ranked fifth in the league among regular starters.
ALSO READ: Panthers to wait until after NFL Draft on Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option
ALSO READ: Panthers likely to take offensive lineman in first round, experts say
LISTEN:
The Latest:
- Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
- Submit Now: Are You Cleveland’s Best Mother/Child Duo?
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurants Getting Ready for Taco Week in May
- Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual Conduct Case
- DISCUSSION: Should Ohio Do Away Completely with E-Check?
- LOCAL NEWS: Parents Brawl with One Another at Mayfield Heights Chuck E. Cheese
- Ohio Man In Viral Clip Threatening to Shoot Black Woman Now Faces Felony, Eviction
- Telfar Clemens Dishes On New Bag Drop On ‘The Wendy Show’
- LOCAL NEWS: How Facebook Lead to a Double Shooting in Ashtabula County
- Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch
- DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & More For ‘Khaled Khaled’
- Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set
Panthers Trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos was originally published on wfnz.com