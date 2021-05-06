CLOSE
Did You Know There Is Battle On How to Teach Race & Racism In School??

The Old School all remember when Black History month was just a day, so we have come a long way by getting the shortest month of the year but Derek Floyd being murdered by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has highlighted the need for much more than just a month. But did you know that there is a battle going on right now about how to teach children race and racism?

Parents and teachers are clashing about the new anti-racism curriculum in some schools across the country, and believe it or not because every is not on the same page there is backlash to these changes.

You would think in light of George Floyd an anti-racism curriculum would be a no brainer, right?

Take a look at the video below

