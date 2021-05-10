Shekinah Jo Is Accusing Her Ex-Friend Tiny Harris Of Paying “Blogs” To Slander Her

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Shekinah Jo doesn’t seem to be finished airing out her feud with ex-friend Tiny Harris on social media. Earlier this week, Shekinah revealed that she and Tiny have been estranged friends ever since she spoke on the sexual assault allegations Tiny and her husband T.I. are facing from over a dozen unnamed women who have lawyered up against them.

Since their separation, Shekinah said in a rant that she’s been riding with her REAL friends if people “paid attention.”

The Harrises have denied the allegations but unfortunately, something happened behind the scenes and now Shekinah and Tiny are seeming throwing shots. It started with Shekinah alleging “someone” was trying to sabotage her in the media. In an Instagram story post, reshared by OnSite, Shekinah wrote:

“I just found out someone is paying & asking the blogs talk bad on me. Check this out. I can triple what they are paying you!! Inbox me blogs! Y’all better go find someone to play with!! I am not her.”

Hmmm. Shekinah didn’t specify the “someone” but fans think Tiny seemingly responded in her own message while appearing to be prepping for the Verzuz battle with her group members from Xscape. Tiny wrote in her Instagram story:

“Pls live your life & stop harassing me I’m trying to prepare for verzuz babe damn!”

Shekinah has been airing out her grievances with her former bestie through a series of Instagram live videos. Last week, Jo revealed that she had been targeted online due to Tiny and T.I.’s sexual assault allegations. Shekinah began her rant choked up and in tears, seemingly chastising Tiny for not clearing her name from their mess.

“And then you sit there and when the world take me down, you let me go out with these muthaf***er.” Shekinah said. “You ain’t even say ‘hey man it wasn’t Shekinah, Shekinah ain’t had s**t to do with that.”

Tiny eventually caught wind of her fiery Instagram live confessional and responded by leaving a comment under a blog that reposted the video, calling Shekinah a “dizzy b***h.”

Yikes!

Following Tiny’s insult, Shekinah fired back and hopped on live again to air out more details about their rocky friendship and work relationship.

“Ain’t nobody bought me no houses, ain’t nobody bought me no muthaf*****g cars,” Shekinah exclaimed. “Ain’t nobody did none of this fairytale a** s**t people believe.”

Jo continued on to say that she worked for Tiny in the past, and oftentimes for low to no pay.

“When I asked for a raise, I wasn’t bulls****ing it was real. I wanted a muthaf*****g raise cause I work hard,” Shekinah explained. “You know, putting on shoes, zipping up dresses god****n running bags from here to there, holding seven bags walking through the muthaf*****g airport being a friend. But at the end of the day, if my friend not paying me and Viacom is paying me then I should be able to get a raise and my Viacom check don’t got s**t to do with her.”

This is a lot to unpack!

Do YOU think these two are taking shots at each other?

