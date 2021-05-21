LOCAL NEWS: Fourth of July Fireworks Returns to Cleveland on The Exact Day This Year!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As a sign that a lot of the events and festivities that were either postponed or cancelled last year are returning for this year, one big event is planning for Downtown Cleveland on a major Holiday.

According to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a big Independence Day fireworks celebration has been scheduled to take place in Downtown on July 4.

It will be first time since 2019 that such an event is taking place. As for 2020, the festivities had been rescheduled from July 4 to Sept. 19 before ultimately being cancelled due to both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s refusal to grant permits for events with large gatherings at that time.

With this year shaping to be a lot better, it appears that the show, for now, will go on.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The event starts at dusk and fireworks will be launched from Dock 20 at the Port of Cleveland. “Attendees are encouraged to head Downtown to safely celebrate the red, white, and blue by taking in the best fireworks display in Northeast Ohio from a variety of viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland,” Downtown Cleveland Alliance said in a news release.

You can watch the fireworks from several viewing choices including both Banks of the Flats (East and West) and North Coast Harbor.

This is a sign that normal activities are coming back in a spectacular fashion, especially in The Land.

