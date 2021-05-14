CLOSE
Urban One Honors
SUNDAY! Urban One Honors On TV ONE At 9pm

URBAN ONE HONORS CELEBRATES WOMEN LEADING THE CHANGE IN ITS ANNUAL COMMEMORATION OF BLACK EXCELLENCE HOSTED BY ERICA CAMPBELL AND ROLAND MARTIN SET TO AIR ON MAY 16 AT 9 PM ET/8C ON TV ONE AND CLEO TV

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS will commemorate the myriad achievements of women leaders who are blazing trails and creating new pathways for others in their respective areas of expertise. Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans; Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves. The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

Also don’t miss #DMXUncensored airing right before the big show! TV One highlights the rapper in his own words as he discusses his more than 30-year career and legacy in hip hop. The special is slated to air on Sunday, May 16 at 8P/7C.

[caption id="attachment_2940251" align="aligncenter" width="768"] Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV[/caption] On Sunday, May 16th, Urban One presents Urban One Honors. This year is all about celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of women in the fields of business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. Honorees include: Voting Rights Champion: Stacey Abrams Investigative Journalism Crusader: Nikole Hannah-Jones Health Equality Advocate: Dr. Ala Stanford Reparations Ambassador: Robin Rue Simmons Business Alchemist: Roz Brewer Family Needs Ambassador: Kim Ford You will also see performances from Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Jazmine Sullivan, and Avery*Sunshine and to get you ready for one of the biggest events of the year, check out this playlist with some of the best jams from the amazing performers at Urban One Honors. [protected-iframe id="28f809d77b56170253420c5d80b6155b" height="360" width="640" /] Make sure you tune into Urban One Honors, hosted by gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin on Sunday, May 16th at 9P/8C on TVOne and Cleo TV. Check your local listings and Cable providers for more. Learn More about our honorees and performers below. RELATED: Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’ RELATED: Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’

Exclusives
