Ohio Man Gets 4 Life Sentences For Series Of Robbery Related Murders

Sentences in all three cases were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to four life terms without parole in a series of murders during robberies that occurred in  Ohio. The grisly crimes include the shooting death of a university student killed inside a pizza shop and a mother and son slain in their home.

On December 7, 2015, Zakareia “Zak” Husein was working at his family’s business, Premium New York Style Pizza in Akron, when a gunman entered the restaurant. The gunman demanded money then shot and killed the 21-year-old. Tips from the community helped detectives identify Shaquille Anderson as the suspect involved in the murder of Husein.

“You, sir, are going to spend the rest of your life in prison,” Summit County Common Pleas Court McCarty told Anderson.

 

In a statement, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh condemned Anderson and his crimes.

“Shaquille Anderson is the worst of the worst. His reign of terror impacted several families who will feel the pain of what he did for years. Anderson deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison where he can no longer hurt innocent people. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing Anderson to justice. Akron and Summit County are safer with this evil person locked up.”

Sentences in all three cases were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic. The sentences were imposed in separate hearings and relatives of the victims spoke either in person or by video. According to The Akron Beacon Journal, Anderson did not make a statement due to his pending appeals and showed no emotion during the hearings.

