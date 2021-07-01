The Haunted House Restaurant Prepares Cleveland Debut With Exclusive Event July 8

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As the world works to regain a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, many see the summer months as an opportunity to become reacquainted with local hotspots, or perhaps discover something new.

On July 8, Cleveland residents are invited to enjoy a bit of both: The Haunted House Restaurant, located at the old Melt eatery in the Cedar-Taylor District, will host an event highlighting their one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Cinema fans – or those just looking for a tasty meal – have much to take in upon entering the establishment. According to restaurant partner Andre Scott, the atmosphere is a carefully curated tribute to the worlds of food and film.

“From the moment people come through the doors, we’re paying homage to the classic horror and thriller movies,” Scott told Cleveland.com. “Our theme is: ‘The Haunted House, where the only thing that’s scary is how good our food is!’”

“We’re creating an experience here, and we want to make it about families.” He said.

The man behind the menu is none other than Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson. His time-tested lineup of classic American meals have been a hit at locations in Alabama, Louisville and his hometown of Columbus. Ferguson may be a familiar face to fans of the Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, and he’s also appeared on the small screen besides culinary personalities Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri.

In addition to traditional offerings, the menu will include seafood, pizza and vegan selections. Patrons can also opt for “brinner,” a combination of breakfast and dinner.

DJ Ryan Wolf, a personality known for keeping the good vibes going, be it on Z107 airwaves or as the Cleveland Browns house DJ, is another restaurant partner. Wolf recently shared his excitement about the venture on Instagram, thanking his supporters and confirming a date for the official grand opening.

“The Grand Opening is July 20th,” Wolf wrote. “So mark those calendars!!!!”

Tickets to the July 8 private screening can be purchased on Eventbrite. As a special thank you to those planning to attend, The Haunted House Restaurant is offering a discounted rate of 30% off the normal ticket price.

“The Haunted House Restaurant is one of the most highly anticipated restaurants in NEO.,” The eateries’ online description reads. “The buzz around it has been amazing. We want you to be one of the first to experience this amazing concept and the first to experience Celebrity Chef Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Food.”

The Haunted House Restaurant Prepares Cleveland Debut With Exclusive Event July 8 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com