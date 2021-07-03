LOCAL NEWS: NYC Government Twitter Account Takes a Shot at Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cleveland has been receiving a lot more positive press nationally as the city continues to make improvements in Downtown and the neighborhoods.

Yet, there are those across the U.S. who are still willing to bring back those tired routines and insults on what they think Cleveland is, which in their minds is terrible.

Case in point: New York City’s governmental Twitter account. Whoever was running the page slammed The Land out of nowhere with this tweet:

Needless to say, Northeast Ohioans were “angry” and not to pleased with this latest insult, which is just as dated as those old Cleveland “jokes” from back in the day.

Other Twitter users were more than willing to defend The Land.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The city of Sandusky weighed in with a gif of LeBron James looking confused. And the always-witty Northeast Ohio Sewer District account replied to its NYC counterparts.

It is not known how and why the City of New York account decided to put out such a DATED tweet, other than possibly to boast how better they think NYC is as opposed to Cleveland.

All we can say is this…

It’s much cheaper to live in Cleveland than in New York City, easier to find your way around Cleveland better than in NYC (which you can easily get lost in if you don’t know your way) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (a.k.a the Cavs) was able to win the NBA Finals back in 2016! Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have NOT won a Championship since 1973!!!

Give us The Rock and Roll Capitol of the World over The Big Apple anytime.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gary Hershorn and Getty Images

Gif, Third through Fifth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland