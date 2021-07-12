LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Burger Week Underway in The Land!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s that time of year again for Cleveland-area burger fans. Another event to not only support local restaurants, but also to give those who crave any of the delicious burgers out there to purchase one at a great price.

The annual Cleveland Burger Week is back for a fourth year and anyone can get a burger for only $6!

That deal is available at 33 of the area’s eateries taking part in what has now become an annual tradition.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This year’s participants include: 49 Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

American Burger Bar

Brown Barn Tavern

BurgerShop

Craggy Boglands

Flat Iron Cafe

Forest City Shuffle

The Foundry

The Greatroom

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Greenisland Restaurant

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City

Nora’s Public House

Rustic Restaurant

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Scalper’s Bar & Grille

Sirna’s

SOL

SomthinGood to Eat

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Stevenson’s Bar and Grill

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing (Flats East Bank)

The Rail (3 locations)

The Rowley Inn

Toli

Wild Eagle Saloon

The Wild Goose

The Winchester Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out, but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.

Passports are also available and they are being issued for area food lovers and burger fans alike. If you consume five or more burgers, along with getting “the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof,” you will be able to take part in the “Ultimate Grill Out” drawing and possibly win giveaways.

For more information on this year’s Cleveland Burger Week, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Artur Kozlov and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hardee’s Corp.