LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Once Again Adjusting Its Mask-Wearing Policies on Customers, Employees

One of the more well-known supermarket chains in Northeast Ohio is changing up its mandates on masks and facial coverings as the Delta Variant is spreading during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Giant Eagle has announced some adjustments for both its employees and customers, even for those who are vaccinated.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All employees will be required to have a face mask beginning Aug. 4

Giant Eagle is “strongly requesting” that customers comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, Aug. 6.

There will also be masks available for those who arrive without wearing one.

So that means employees have to wear masks at all times, while those who shop at the stores are highly advised to wear them as well.

Expect the chain to continue with curbside pickup and delivery service for every one of its patrons.

It is not known how long the revised policies will last.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

