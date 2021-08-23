LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

DaBaby recently returned back to performing on stage after his Rolling Loud homophobic rant and it looks like he didn’t make things any better. Following his rant at the Miami festival, many other concert line-ups decided to drop the rapper because of his comments. HOT97’s Summer Jam allowed him to perform which started with a “video apology” and a thank you for letting him perform but it ended with something that people could still be mad at him for.

Da Brat shares what was said on stage…

Hot Spot: NOT AGAIN! DaBaby Returned To The Stage At Summer Jam & Then Said THIS! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com