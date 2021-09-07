According to NBC4i, Libraries in Ohio continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests.
Earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Health announced it had purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests to distribute to people through local libraries across the state.
In August, the ODH provided more than 53,000 tests through 246 libraries around the state.
To find available tests, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/other-resources/testing-ch-centers
For the full NBC4 story click here
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
1. Marc Bernier1 of 7
2. Phil Valentine
2 of 7
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020
3. Dick Farrel
3 of 7
Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9— Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015
4. Tod Tucker
4 of 7
Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB— Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018
5. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.
5 of 7
(GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021
6. Caleb Wallace
6 of 7
Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021
7. Herman CainSource:Getty 7 of 7
Ohio Libraries Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com