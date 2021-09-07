The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B and Offset Welcome ‘Chapter 5’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cardi B gives birth to second child

Offset just officially announced the arrival of his fifth child by posting a cute pic with his son along with the caption, “Chapter 5. Read More

Bill Belichick clarifies COVID-19 vaccine comments: ‘As a team, we’re better off if everyone is vaccinated’

Bill Belichick said last week that when the Patriots released Cam Newton, it had nothing to do with the quarterback’s personal decision to remain unvaccinated to COVID-19. The Patriots coach also gave his opinion about the efficiency of the vaccine around the NFL. Read More

Florida doctor to refuse in-person treatment for unvaccinated patients

A Florida doctor said she will no longer treat primary care patients in person who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Grocery workers were on the front lines of the pandemic — so why so many still unvaccinated?

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, almost 500 retail and meatpacking workers have died from Covid-19, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International labor union. Yet many workers whose colleagues got sick and even died during the depths of the pandemic are rejecting their employers’ pushes to get vaccinated. Read More

‘Just the beginning’: After Texas victory, anti-abortion rights activists could extend gains Fresh off the Senate Bill 8 Win

The ripple effect after Texas’ highly restrictive anti-abortion lawwent into effect was immediate. Within 24 hours, legislators in at least six states — Florida, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota — expressed interest in introducing similar legislation. Read More

Workers fear robots and automation from Covid are here to stay.

Before the pandemic, headline-grabbing advances in artificial intelligence and robotics — such as gaming champ AlphaGobecoming the first computer program to beat a human professional player at the board game Go, and those cool/scary videos of gymnastic machines from Boston Dynamics jogging and jumping and tumbling — led to numerous stories and books about robots taking all the jobs. Read More

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates could test ‘sincerely held beliefs’

“I don’t think most of this is sincere. I think it’s just a way to get out of having to take a vaccine,” a bioethics professor said. Religious exemptions could prove to be the latest legal battlefield of the pandemic, as Americans opposed to the coronavirus vaccines try to find ways around employer and government vaccination mandates. Read More

An ex-Marine sharpshooter said he killed a baby and 3 others because God told him to, affidavit states

A former Marine sharpshooter who said he received messages from God broke into two homes outside Lakeland, Florida, early Sunday and fatally shot four people he didn’t know — including a 3-month-old baby — and wounded an 11-year-old…Read More

