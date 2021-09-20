Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s Grandson Killed By Gunfire In Kinsman Neighborhood

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sad news to report: On Sunday evening (Sept 19) several local authorities confirmed that Frank Q. Jackson, 24, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was killed by gunfire in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Here’s What Cleveland.com had to say:

The sources said no arrests have been made and investigators are tracking down leads. Police officers, including several homicide detectives, swarmed the area. At least one agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also at the scene. Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Safety Director Karrie Howard are all at the scene. Investigators taped off an area near one of the buildings. More than a dozen family and friends stood outside the crime scene. Some wept. Frank Q. Jackson’s father showed up at the scene and broke down in tears.

Over the past several years, Jackson has been hit with numerous criminal charges. In 2017, he was charged with a felony for knowingly concealing a weapon in his vehicle. Other previous issues with the law include drug abuse charges, aggravated menacing and aggravated disorderly conduct.

In June 2019, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman. That same year, officials tied Jackson to a murder that took place on August 28, though he was never officially charged in the case.

This is a still-developing story, please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

