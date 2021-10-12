LOCAL NEWS: How Are the Cleveland Mayoral Candidates Doing So Far?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Election is only a few weeks away, but there is already a poll showing who is leading so far.

That would be Justin Bibb, who is already making a strong impression with voters in the city.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The combination phone and web panel survey, conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 8 by the Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute, found that nonprofit executive Justin Bibb is leading Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, 34 percent to 25 percent. However, 40 percent of respondents still don’t know who they are voting for even with the election about three weeks away.

That means that both candidates are going to have work hard and smarter to win over those who remain undecided.

As for demographics, Bibb leads over Kelley in voters who are Black (Bibb 34%-Kelley 18%), white (Bibb 35%-Kelley 32%) and Hispanic/Asian-American/Native American/Middle Eastern/mixed-race (Bibb 34%-Kelley 24%).

Bibb also tops Kelley with voters by who are in the 35- to 54-year-old and 18- to 34-year-old age group by 6-12%.

Early voting in the Cleveland area as already started on Oct. 5 and will continue until Nov. 1.

The main mayoral election between Bibb and Kelley is on Nov. 2.

If you want to decide on who should succeed Frank G. Jackson as Mayor of Cleveland, make sure you get out and vote!

